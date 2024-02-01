Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Delivers Powerful, Integrated Email Security

Email remains the delivery method of choice for cyber criminals. Fortunately, Microsoft includes powerful email security tools. But many Microsoft customers may be underutilizing the protection they have at their fingertips. Post this

Prevent and Detect Attacks

"More than 90 percent of cyber-attacks begin with an email. Thus, stopping attacks before they reach user inboxes or the network delivers the easiest and most effective security. Using multiple layers of filtering, Defender for Office 365 prevents a wide range of attacks."

Investigate Threats and Track Attacks

"In addition to preventing and detecting attacks, Defender for Office 365 assists security teams with prioritizing and investigating possible threats. Detailed, real-time reports aid in threat investigation. Defender also provides proactive recommendations on additional protections that will help strengthen security."

Full-featured Response and Remediation

"Automated analysis shows the triggering event, as well as all users, emails, and endpoints affected. It also provides a summary of both the threats detected and the remediation actions taken."

Arm Users with Attack Simulation Training

"This powerful security awareness training uses real phishing attempts taken from the customer's system. Administrators can target specific users and groups. And a diverse catalog of additional training options allows them to present training for a variety of languages and learning styles."

Accessing and Implementing Microsoft Defender for Office 365

Depending on their subscription, Microsoft 365 customers may already have Microsoft Defender for Office 365. A Microsoft Partner such as Messaging Architects will help them ensure optimal configuration to take advantage of powerful email security capabilities at their fingertips.

