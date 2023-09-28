Microsoft, LinkedIn, UKG, and Others Join RedThread Research Tech Consortium, Sponsor New Learning Tech Research Report

"Seeing our community grow with reputable names like LinkedIn, Microsoft, Qualtrics, and UKG is a testament to the Consortium's work. It also highlights how much our shared mission of unbiased research resonates across the industry," said RedThread Cofounder and Principal Analyst Stacia Garr. Tweet this

"Every person deserves the opportunity to have a great workplace, and reaching that goal requires constant innovation with new and emerging technologies and a deep understanding of continually changing employee expectations," said Hugo Sarrazin, Chief Product and Technology officer at UKG. "Initiatives like the RedThread Research Tech Consortium create valuable forums for UKG and other industry leaders to come together and benefit from important research and analysis."

"Tribute is proud to be a member of the Red Thread Research Tech Consortium," agreed Sarah Haggard, Founder and CEO of Tribute, "As a change maker in HR, it is important for us to stay close to industry trends without interpreting them for our own benefit. Being a member of Red Thread's Tech Consortium allows us to do this by supporting ethical, objective research that benefits everyone."

"As a leader in employee experience solutions, Qualtrics brings a broad and unique perspective to what it takes to build and sustain employee experience management programs." said Dr. Benjamin Granger, Chief Workplace Psychologist, Qualtrics. "We're thrilled to bring our expertise to the RedThread Tech Consortium to unlock new opportunities to shape products, drive innovation, and enhance employee experiences."

The inclusion of these key industry names reflects the Consortium's strides in building a vibrant community around substantive, agnostic industry intelligence. New members join founding members Augmentir, Axonify, Betterworks, Degreed, Eightfold, Perceptyx, Reejig, SeekOut, Skillable, SplashBI, TechWolf, Top Employers Institute, Visier, and Workday — and other recent additions that include Claro Analytics, Cornerstone OnDemand, Crunchr, Lightcast, Medallia, NovoEd, Quantum Workplace, and Torch.

"Seeing our community grow with such reputable names is not only a testament to the Consortium's work but also highlights how much our shared mission is resonating across the industry," said RedThread Cofounder and Principal Analyst Stacia Garr. "Companies want to be part of providing high-quality research — and we're honored to see companies like LinkedIn, Microsoft, Qualtrics and our other new members so aligned with our vision."

"The Consortium has already made a mark on supporting high-quality research in HR tech," said Dani Johnson, RedThread Cofounder and Principal Analyst. "The breadth and depth of expertise and experience that these new members bring only elevates the high-quality work that the Consortium already supports. We're looking forward to future collaboration with these new members."

One of the newest initiatives backed by the Consortium is the recent research report, the "2023 Learning Technology Provider Landscape," which was released on September 13. As a follow-up to its predecessor published in July 2023, this research sheds light on the dynamic Learning Tech landscape. RedThread conducted a webinar on this study, and organizations and individuals who wish to view the research webinar can sign up here: https://landing.redthreadresearch.com/en-us/tc-learning-tech-landscape

In addition, RedThread will be presenting its research, "Skills Strategy and the Tech That Powers It" at the annual HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Oct. 10-13. Conference attendees are invited to join the mega session presentation at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 11 in the Oceanside D room. This research is also made possible the RedThread Tech Consortium.

Companies interested in becoming members of the RedThread Tech Consortium can reach out to RedThread by emailing [email protected].

