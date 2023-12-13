Microsoft, Nvidia, AWS and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Nab Top Honors; Legacy Social Media Named Biggest Tech Flop in Constellation Research 2023 Enterprise Awards

"This year's winners navigated this massive disruption to not only meet the imaginations of an industry, but also craft pragmatic roadmaps for the transformation ahead in business and technology." Post this

"The enterprise tech market looked bleak going into 2023, especially the dirth of IPOs, but it was AI, specifically Generative AI that saved the industry," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "This year's winners navigated this massive disruption to not only meet the imaginations of an industry, but also craft pragmatic roadmaps for the transformation ahead in business and technology."

AWS re:Invent won Best Live Event of 2023 recognized for its take over as the biggest event in enterprise tech with 60,000+ attendees and broad cross section of vendors exhibiting. While the Best Enterprise Partnership went to Nvidia as their multiple partnerships pushed them ahead in the AI race, leveraging them as a winner regardless of who wins the AI war. AWS, Microsoft, Google, Hugging Face, Databricks and Snowflake top the list of most prominent partners, but the list of organizations vying to scale opportunities through Nvida partnership is lengthy resulting in Constellation's analysts to award this year's honor to "Anyone and Everyone All At Once."

"Jensen and his well-traveled leather jacket were on stage at every AI conference--often live and during the same week," noted Andy Thurai, VP and principal analyst with Constellation Research. "If you want to win in the arms AI race, you must partner with Nvidia."

While top honors to the best in enterprise technology are typically hard to narrow and award, the flops of 2023 were quick to identify and call out. The Biggest Technology Flop for 2023 goes to "The Slow and Painful Death of Legacy Social Media", an "honor" proven out by the crash and demise of once-hot solutions. "From the failed promise of Instagram Threads replacing the disaster known as X to the near constant appearance of Social Network CEOs in government hearings and lawsuit court dates, 2023 lay bare all the bumps, bruises and warts that now cover once dominant social media platforms," said Liz Miller, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research.

While social media platforms take a hit, Quantum as a Service (QaaS) takes the lead as the hottest new Enterprise Technology Category as Constellation's lead analyst on quantum, Holger Mueller, notes that for the first time, quantum computing is showing real commercial value to enterprises and handling workloads. "Quantum technology will be the first technology that enterprises will not deploy on premises but consume through the cloud," said Mueller.

The 2023 Enterprise Award categories, winners, and runners-up are listed below:

Best Enterprise Software Vendor

Winner: Microsoft

Runners up: Databricks, Adobe

Best CEO

Winner: Shantanu Narayen, Adobe

Runners up: Marc Benioff, Salesforce; Jensen Huang, Nvidia; Melanie Perkins, Canva

Best Enterprise Services Vendor

Winner: Persistent

Runners up: Cognizant, Accenture

Best Enterprise Software Startup

Winner: Hugging Face

Runners up: OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere

Best Partnership

Winner: NVIDIA with Anyone and Everyone All At Once

Runners up: Oracle + Microsoft, Microsoft + OpenAI

Best Tech Acquisition

Winner: Atlassian + Loom

Runners up: Cisco + Splunk, Salesforce + Airkit

Worst Tech Acquisition

Winner: Blackstone Acquires Cvent

Runners up: Cisco + Splunk, OpenText + Microfocus

Best New IPO

Winner: ARM

Best New Enterprise Category

Winner: Quantum as a Service

Runners up: Model Marketplaces, NexGen CoPilots

Best New Enterprise Software Marketing of the Year

Winner: Google Cloud

Runners up: Atlassian, Adobe

Best New Enterprise Software Ad Campaign

Winner: Workday "Rockstar"

Runners up: IBM WatsonX, Smartsheet Peak Human

Best Live-Event

Winner: AWS reInvent

Runners up: Databricks Data + AI, Adobe MAX, GoogleCloud NEXT

Biggest Tech Flop of the Year

Winner: The Slow and Painful Death of Legacy Social Media

Runners up: OpenAI Board Soap Opera

Learn more about the winners and nominees of Constellation Research's 2023 Enterprise Awards here: https://www.constellationr.com/blog-news/constellation-research-presents-2023-enterprise-awards

