Mid-Atlantic Based Accounting & Business Consulting Firm Refreshes Online Identity & Launches New Website

"Our organization has excelled well beyond what our online identity depicts. We invested considerable time searching for a marketing firm that aligned with our core values, and one with a proven track record. After meeting with CC&A Strategic Media we quickly realized their team could help us achieve our goals. Our new online identity reflects our values, showcases our capabilities, and allows our clients to fully understand who we are as an organization. We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of this project." said Len Miller CPA, MBA, CVA, PFS, CBEC – President and Founder of Leonard J. Miller & Associates, Chartered.

The Leonard J. Miller & Associates firm's expertise and team of dedicated accountants are committed to their mission to provide the highest quality business advice in an ever-increasing complex world of laws and regulations. The Leonard J. Miller & Associates team has left their mark throughout the region by voluntarily undergoing a stringent review of its accounting and auditing practices by another CPA firm every three years. This peer review process assures their clients of consistent, quality service. The Leonard J. Miller & Associates team has received a 'Pass' rating during all their Peer Reviews.

"Leonard J. Miller & Associates Chartered is an organization dedicated to excellence in accounting. After our first interactions we quickly realized the level of expertise within their organization is unmatched. While working through the process of crafting a new brand we experienced firsthand their extensive knowledge and capabilities. It is extremely impressive to see their success, and I have no doubt that success will continue for many years to come." Stephen Taormino – CEO of CC&A Strategic Media

For more information, visit www.lenmiller.com.

