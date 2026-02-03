Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics Acquires XPose Therapeutics, Expanding Its Pipeline and Leadership Team

Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("MABT") today announced the acquisition of XPose Therapeutics ("XPose"), a privately held biotechnology company focused on novel precision oncology therapeutics. The acquisition strengthens MABT's research platform and expands its small molecule and AI drug discovery capabilities and plans.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("MABT") today announced the acquisition of XPose Therapeutics ("XPose"), a privately held biotechnology company focused on novel precision oncology therapeutics. The acquisition strengthens MABT's research platform and expands its small molecule and AI drug discovery capabilities and plans. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the acquisition, MABT is pleased to welcome Dr. Debanu Das as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Matthew Duncton as Vice President of Drug Discovery. Both bring extensive expertise in translational research, medicinal chemistry, and early-stage therapeutic development.

Dr. David Horn, Chief Executive Officer of MABT, commented:

"The acquisition of XPose Therapeutics represents a significant step forward in our mission to develop targeted therapies that address unmet needs in oncology and beyond. Dr. Das and Dr. Duncton bring world-class scientific leadership that will accelerate our next generation of therapeutic programs. We're excited to integrate XPose's innovative drug discovery engine and talented team into MABT's growing organization and pipeline."

With this acquisition, MABT reinforces its commitment to advancing differentiated molecules addressing DNA repair pathways, novel immuno-oncology mechanisms, and other key approaches at the forefront of cancer biology.

About Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics (MABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing potentially best-in-class therapies targeting precision oncology areas like the DNA Damage Response (DDR), novel immuno-oncology pathways, and neurological disorders. The company's mission is to translate cutting-edge science into transformative therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Media Contact

MABT, Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc., 1 2013835370, [email protected], mabt.us

SOURCE Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc.