Mid-Cape Home Centers Feature "Living" Showcases of Tando® Composites' Beach House Shake®

"Our team is excited to see Mid-Cape Home Centers embracing the beauty and natural appearance of Beach House Shake as a replacement to their buildings' old, worn-out cedar shingles." -- Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products Tweet this

On both locations, Beach House Shake in the Atlantica color delivered the appearance of gently weathered silver cedar shingles, reminiscent of New England's beach houses. Thanks to its innovative composite technology, Beach House Shake will continue to look like the day it was installed for the lifetime of Mid-Cape Home Centers' two locations. Like natural cedar shingles, each Beach House Shake shingle is unique, with realistic grains and saw cuts.

The perfect solution for meeting New England's and other regions' demands for an alternative to cedar shingles, Beach House Shake offers rapid installation significantly faster than traditional shingles. It also holds a Notice of Approval from Miami-Dade County for use in High-Velocity Hurricane Zones.

In addition to Atlantica, Beach House Shake is also available in Sandcastle, a fresh white cedar; Hatteras, a deeper gray found in southern coastal regions; and Pacifica, a fresh western red cedar shingle.

Visit http://www.BeachHouseShake.com to learn more about Beach House Shake.

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high performance products professionals prefer and consumers demand. For more information on Beach House Shake or TandoStone, visit http://www.beachhouseshake.com or http://www.tandobp.com.

About Mid-Cape Home Centers

Since 1895, Mid-Cape Home Centers has been serving building professionals on Cape Cod, the Islands and South Shore. Whether you are a contractor, architect, designer or specifier, or DIYer, Mid-Cape Home Centers is your one-stop resource for all of your building needs. Our team of experts is prepared to assist you with every step of your project from start to finish. Learn more about Mid-Cape Home Centers at http://www.midcape.com.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, Tando Composites, (973) 713-7367, [email protected], http://www.beachhouseshake.com

SOURCE Tando Composites