Mid Penn Bank expanded its presence into New Jersey through its April 2026 acquisition of 1st Colonial Community Bank. This move brings competitive lending solutions and access to affordable mortgages for residents throughout the southern region and the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area.

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mid Penn Bank now serves New Jersey residents seeking affordable mortgage solutions after completing a $106.1 million cash-and-stock transaction to acquire 1st Colonial Community Bank. Finalized in April 2026, the deal extends the community bank's footprint into Collingswood and Westville while establishing financial centers across the southern region.

What Mortgage Solutions Does Mid Penn Bank Offer to Residents?

Mid Penn Bank delivers comprehensive lending solutions to address common homeownership challenges. Residents gain access to competitive mortgage rates in New Jersey while receiving the personalized service of a community bank. Flexible repayment terms, streamlined processes and expedited approval timelines are available through the bank's network of financial centers.

The expansion addresses five key concerns facing homebuyers:

High interest rates that make homeownership unaffordable

Confusing and overwhelming application processes

Fear of hidden fees and unexpected costs

Difficulty finding a trustworthy lender

Risk of loan denial

Transparency remains central to Mid Penn Bank's banking solutions throughout the lending process. Clear guidance on closing costs accompanies various mortgage products tailored to different financial situations. As a small community bank with deep roots in Central Pennsylvania, Mid Penn Bank brings a relationship-focused approach to the regional housing market.

How Does the Acquisition Benefit Mortgage Applicants?

With expanded resources and regional expertise, the merger creates enhanced capacity to serve residents. A concierge approach to affordable home loans defines how Mid Penn Bank operates, with personalized support at any stage of the homeownership journey. Applicants work directly with experienced advisors who identify suitable lending solutions based on individual circumstances.

Turnkey banking solutions and financial stability distinguish Mid Penn Bank from larger institutions. While maintaining conservative lending practices, the bank delivers efficient approval timelines and rates that remain attractive to borrowers.

Frequently Asked Questions on Mortgage Solutions

Below are common questions about mortgage solutions in the region.

Where can residents apply for an affordable mortgage in New Jersey?

Residents can apply for mortgage solutions at Mid Penn Bank's locations in Collingswood and Westville or through the bank's online platforms. The 1st Colonial Community Bank acquisition provided accessible points of contact for mortgage applications and personalized lending guidance.

What makes Mid Penn Bank a strong choice for regional mortgages?

Mid Penn Bank combines competitive mortgage rates with community bank values. The institution offers low closing costs, flexible repayment terms and a simplified application process backed by experienced advisors with market expertise.

How quickly can mortgage applications be approved?

Efficient approval timelines reflect Mid Penn Bank's commitment to responsive customer service. Streamlined processes and decision-making authority at individual financial centers enable quicker turnaround compared to larger national institutions.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bank originated as a small community bank serving Central Pennsylvania and has grown into a financial institution with approximately $7 billion in consolidated assets. It prioritizes comprehensive banking and lending solutions to serve individuals and businesses across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Mid Penn Bank, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://midpennbank.com/

SOURCE Mid Penn Bank