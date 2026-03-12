Midaxo, the M&A intelligence platform, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Deal Management 2025 Vendor Assessment

Midaxo has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Deal Management 2025 Vendor Assessment, highlighting the company's platform for managing the full M&A lifecycle with AI-enabled insights.

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midaxo, the M&A intelligence platform for corporate development and deal teams, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Deal Management 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52999425, November 2025).

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment evaluates technology providers based on their current capabilities and future strategies for supporting organizations across the deal lifecycle, with increasing focus on AI-enabled functionality, workflow automation, and governance.

As deal volumes increase and transactions become more complex, organizations are moving beyond fragmented tools toward platforms that combine execution, insight, and control across the deal lifecycle. Midaxo supports this shift by delivering a single end-to-end platform that connects structured deal workflows with AI-enabled insights across strategy, pipeline management, due diligence, integration, and value realization.

"M&A teams are moving beyond systems of record toward systems of intelligence," said Erica Magnegård, CEO of Midaxo. "Our focus has been to build an M&A intelligence platform that brings together data, workflows, and AI across the entire deal lifecycle. We believe being recognized by the IDC MarketScape reinforces that direction and the value we deliver to customers pursuing repeatable, programmatic growth."

Midaxo's platform is designed to integrate with customers' existing enterprise tools while serving as a system of record for deal execution, collaboration, and governance. By embedding intelligence directly into day-to-day deal workflows, Midaxo helps teams improve visibility, reduce risk, and deliver outcomes more consistently.

Midaxo was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mergers and Acquisitions Software 2024 Vendor Assessment.

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mergers and Acquisitions Software 2024 Vendor Assessment, September 2024, IDC #US51053324

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Midaxo

Midaxo is the M&A intelligence platform that helps organizations plan, execute, and deliver inorganic growth. Purpose-built for corporate development and deal teams, Midaxo connects structured deal workflows with AI-enabled insights across the full deal lifecycle — from early strategy and pipeline management to due diligence, integration, and value realization.

Trusted by hundreds of companies globally, Midaxo provides a single system of record for deal execution, collaboration, and governance, helping teams improve visibility, reduce risk, and deliver outcomes more consistently.

More information about Midaxo and the platform is available at https://www.midaxo.com

Midaxo is headquartered in the United States with operations in Europe.

The full announcement is available at https://www.midaxo.com/news/midaxo-named-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-worldwide-ai-enabled-deal-management

