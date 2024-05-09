Middle Park Water Conservancy District joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The Middle Park Water Conservancy District invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

The Middle Park Water Conservancy District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/mpwcd and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 425 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Middle Park Water Conservancy District:

Our mission is to preserve, protect, and develop water resources and water rights in Grand and Summit Counties to preserve stream flows and water-related recreational opportunities.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Middle Park Water Conservancy District