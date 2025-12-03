Middle Schoolers from Tel Aviv and Ohio Square Off in CodeMonkey Global Coding Finals

By combining programming fundamentals with real-world-relevant AI challenges and international competition, CodeMonkey aims to spark long-term interest in computer science and technology, regardless of geography. Post this

The Global Finals: Innovation, AI & Real Coding

In the finals, participants from both sides of the globe competed using not only CodeMonkey's core coding curriculum, but also a specially designed AI pose detection course, introducing them to cutting-edge concepts in artificial intelligence. The competition also leveraged advanced programming methodologies inspired by the stack coding principle, demonstrating how modern AI development combines algorithmic thinking with systematic code structure.

For many students, this represented their first exposure to real-world coding languages and AI workflows underscoring CodeMonkey's mission to make programming and AI accessible, engaging and educational for middle schoolers.

CodeMonkey's Vision: Empowering a New Generation of Coders

With the success of this global competition, CodeMonkey plans to expand its international competitions, bringing together even more students from diverse countries. The goal: to build a generation of young coders fluent in modern programming and AI, prepared for the technological challenges of tomorrow.

By combining programming fundamentals with real-world-relevant AI challenges and international competition, CodeMonkey aims to spark long-term interest in computer science and technology, regardless of geography.

About CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey offers a leading, fun, and intuitive K-12 Computer Science and Digital Literacy Curriculum. Through game-based and project-based courses, students as young as five learn coding, typing, digital literacy, and AI by solving scaffolded puzzles and building games. Designed for both school and home use, CodeMonkey requires no prior coding experience to teach and equips students with essential tools for the digital world.

