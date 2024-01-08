Middle West Spirits Completes Distillery Expansion: 10x Capacity Will Serve Growing Demand for the Brand's Products and Custom Distilling Partnership Program

Middle West Spirits has completed a new world-class distillery in Columbus, Ohio, making it one of the largest independent distillers in North America. The expansion increased distillation capacity by tenfold, adding a state-of-the-art 75,000-square-foot distillery along with grain processing and bottling facilities to supplement the capacity of its original distillery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Middle West Spirits has completed a new world-class distillery in Columbus, Ohio, making it one of the largest independent distillers in North America. The expansion increased distillation capacity by tenfold, adding a state-of-the-art 75,000-square-foot distillery along with grain processing and bottling facilities to supplement the capacity of its original distillery on Courtland Avenue in the Short North District.

The distillery expansion has brought economic benefits to the east side of Columbus, with the reuse and improvements to land and existing structures, tripling the employee base with more additions to come in 2024, plus management of over 25,000 acres of local grain farmland, and bringing additional revenue to the Bexley community.

Middle West Spirits was co-founded in 2008 by Head Distiller and CEO Ryan Lang and was built on a passion for crafting the highest quality spirits. Lang comes from a family heritage of distilling and agriculture spanning four generations, which inspired his journey to learn every aspect of whiskey making. With over 15 years of experience producing award-winning spirits, the Middle West team has extensive knowledge and now has ample capacity to pay it forward by providing the craftsmanship and facilities to support fellow whiskey makers at any part of their journey, from small batch to large format and seed selection to bottling.

"Along the journey of our own whiskey making development and growth, we have collaborated with partners at every stage and size of the process, from testing to full-scale commercial production. Now that our expansion is complete, we are excited to continue these partnerships and help more fellow distillers by assisting with all aspects of whiskey-making while we continue growing and innovating our own brands," said Lang.

Middle West Spirits currently produces 15 of its own branded products, including MIDDLE WEST Bourbon, Rye and Wheat Whiskey, the super-premium Double Cask Whiskey Collection, OYO vodkas, Vim & Petal and Lux & Umbra gins.

Partnerships and Custom Distilling

Middle West Spirits' partnership team has collaborated with dozens of companies such as Horse Soldier and Old Line Spirits, to develop unique products. With the expansion complete, the team is ready to add new partners in need of grain sourcing and processing, state-of the-art distilling, bottling and blending, barrel maturation and finished goods storage and aged, barreled and bulk whiskey and fulfillment. The combination of strong farmer partnerships to ensure high-quality, non-GMO grains, distillation facilities, and expertise make Middle West Spirits uniquely positioned to help its partners grow and innovate with fully customizable capabilities.

For more information about becoming a Middle West Spirits custom distilling partner, please visit https://middlewestspirits.com/partnership/.

About Middle West Spirits

Middle West Spirits was built on a passion for crafting the highest quality spirits. That's why Middle West uses unique, Ohio grains and controls every step of the production process - from seed selection to on-site grain processing, distilling, aging, blending, and bottling - all in its Columbus, Ohio distilleries. Middle West spirits have earned more than 200 awards, including top honors from the ASCOT Awards, PR%F Awards, Beverage Tasting Institute, Heartland Whiskey Competition and more. Guests can enjoy the full Middle West experience at the Courtland Avenue Distillery, Service Bar Restaurant and Bottle Shop in Columbus, OH to purchase Middle West's signature products. To learn more about Middle West Spirits, visit middlewestspirits.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

