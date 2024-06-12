Middleburg Communities, Management Executives and Start-Up Founders Lead Series Seed Round For Connexus

"Connexus is doing something unique in the industry by driving NOI through our service contracts, saving us money and giving our site teams back time in their day." Post this

"Connexus is doing something unique in the industry by driving NOI through our service contracts, saving us money and giving our site teams back time in their day," says Chris Finlay, CEO of Middleburg Communities.

"We are excited to be backed by thought leaders in the multifamily space. Their leadership and expertise will expedite our scale to market. We are currently saving Owners and Operators north of 15% on their current contracts and are excited about our future to drive further value," says Devin Wirt, Co-Founder and CEO of Connexus.

The investment will enable Connexus to further develop its technology platform and scale its operations to meet growing demands in the real estate and property management sectors.

Since inception in 2023, Connexus has been the premier RFP company that drives NOI for owners and operators across the country. With over 200,000 units on the platform, its focus is to create operational and financial efficiencies for everyone.

