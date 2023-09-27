Middletown Area Residents Invited to Complimentary 'Dementia Day' So They Can Step into the Shoes of Those with Often Misunderstood Disease

In Preparation for November's Alzheimer's Month, The Village at South Farms Assisted Living Community is Offering Dementia Simulations & Lecture

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alzheimer's disease and dementia effects over 240,000 people in Connecticut and numbers continue to grow.

On October 12 from noon to 6PM, The Village at South Farms, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, is offering a day of complimentary dementia education for the thousands of people in Connecticut impacted by this often-misunderstood disease. The event is designed to equip families navigating a diagnosis and healthcare professionals with knowledge of what it's like to live with dementia while providing caregivers with critical self-care tools.

Throughout the day, attendees will be able to experience Dementia Live®, an innovative simulation that uses a variety of tools to put people in the shoes of those living with dementia. Under the direction of Heather Jagodowski, Benchmark's memory care specialist, individuals will be immersed in what it's like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change using specialized gear that simulates dementia specific changes, including altered eyesight, hearing and tactile sensation. Attendees will gain a full and greater understanding of dementia so they can better care for and relate to people who have it.

In addition, starting at 1PM, nationally recognized Alzheimer's and dementia expert, Michelle Tristani, Benchmark's corporate director of memory care, will present From Burnout to Balance-Empowering Caregivers. Attendees will learn care partner risks they need to be aware of, the impact of stress, what is ambiguous loss and anticipatory grief and supportive caregiver resources and strategies. Tristani has over 30 years' experience caring for and creating programs for people with dementia using her background in speech and language pathology.

The Village at South Farms is a U.S. News 2022-2023 Best Assisted Living community offering assisted living with memory care and memory care assisted living. Their Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy.

Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness. Access to on-site care providers and close coordination with external providers is also provided.

All events will take place at The Village at South Farms, which is located at 645 Saybrook Road in Middletown. Appointments are required for the Dementia Live component. A light lunch and refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, call Karen Rorke at 203.824.1172 or email [email protected].

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection.

