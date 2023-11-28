Middleweight Slink Proper set to Headline Local Boxing Card at Element Gym in St Paul Saturday, December 9

Slink's Stunning Victory over Muhammad Ali's Grandson, Ali Walsh last August Propels him into the contenders spotlight Post this



"Slink earned a lot of respect last summer for his victory, but in boxing it's all about what have you done lately," said trainer Quincy Caldwell. "Slink has a chance on this card to prove he's ready to be scheduled regularly for boxing's primetime."

The undercard features several prominent local fighters including undefeated Apple Valley middleweight Leo Medel and Light Heavyweight Corey Thompson of Sauk Center. Doors open at 5pm. The card is scheduled to start at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.QFights.com ;

Bout Sheet December 9, 2023

Element Gym in St Paul, MN



Main Event six rounds:

Middleweights / Sona Akale "Slink Proper" 8-1 St Paul vs Tray Martin St Louis, MO 3-6 -0



Middleweight eight rounds:

Leo Medel, Apple Valley, MN 8-0 vs Andre Byrd, Jacksonville, Fla 10-14-2



4rds.

Light Heavyweights four rounds:

Corey Thompson, Sauk Center MN, 4-2 vs Wayman Carter, Topeka, Kansas 4-7-1

Long before Slink's newfound boxing prowess, he made a name for himself outside the ring as a rapper. For more than a decade Slink has been writing and singing as a rap artist.

"The Ali fight was great, but that's behind me," said Slink. "I'm focused now on the next step of my journey to be a top contender, that will really give me something to rap about."

Slink Proper Open Boxing Workout & Media Availability

Who: St Paul Middleweight Slink Proper / Trainer Quincy "Q" Caldwell /

Why: Slink talks about his soaring accent to contender status

When: Wednesday, Nov 29th 4:00pm to 5:30pm

Where: Element Gym - 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul, MN 55104 Three blocks north of University Avenue. The gym is in a repurposed warehouse building.



For more Information about this media avail: Contact Publicist Robb Leer 612.701.0608 or [email protected]



About Coach Q Training:Quincy Caldwell owner of Coach Q Training in St. Paul was a basketball player for St. Paul Johnson High School and went to play college basketball at Anoka Ramsey Community College. After college he played professionally in Frankfort, Germany for two years before injuries forced an early retirement. His love for the game could not keep him off the court so he started S.W.A.G. Elite Training in 2007, where he trained athletes from age to 12 to professionals. In 2014, Caldwell became head basketball coach at Prairie Seed Academy where he led the team to three conference championships in four seasons. He now organizes basketball camps across the country. In 2016, he widened his focus and began an amateur boxing career of his own. He soon became a boxing trainer and rebranded S.W.A.G. to the all-encompassing Coach Q Training.

###

Media Contact

Robb Leer, Leer Communication & Consultants, 6127010608, [email protected]

SOURCE Coach Q Promotions