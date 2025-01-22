Midnight Moon Debuts Vanilla Moonshake™: The First-Ever Vanilla Moonshine Cream Liqueur

America's favorite ice cream flavor gets a spirited twist with this indulgent new creation, rolling out nationwide this spring.

MADISON, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midnight Moon®, the award-winning craft moonshine brand by Piedmont Distillers, introduces Vanilla Moonshake™– the first-ever vanilla moonshine cream liqueur. This latest addition to the Moonshake™ lineup brings the timeless taste of vanilla to life with a spirited twist.

Inspired by America's favorite ice cream flavor, Midnight Moon Vanilla Moonshake™ blends rich vanilla cream with the bold kick of Midnight Moon's signature moonshine for a velvety smooth sip. At 34 proof (17% ABV), this craft cream liqueur is as versatile as it is indulgent—perfect over ice, swirled into coffee, crafted into decadent dessert cocktails, or blended into the ultimate adult milkshake. It even shines as a secret ingredient in baking cakes, cookies, and other sweet treats.

"Vanilla is America's #1 ice cream flavor, and it's finally getting the moonshine moment it deserves," said Gina Huss, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Piedmont Distillers. "We set out to create a product as versatile as it is memorable, blending the comfort of classic vanilla with the bold, distinctive kick of the legendary moonshine our fans know and love. Vanilla Moonshake™ is sweet, smooth, and pure Americana—everything Midnight Moon represents."

Vanilla is the sixth flavor to join the celebrated Midnight Moon® Moonshake™ lineup, blending two American classics: moonshine and milkshakes. Inspired by the golden age of diners, these indulgent cream liqueurs pair handcrafted moonshine with rich, creamy flavors for a modern twist on nostalgic favorites. The lineup includes Apple Pie, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Brownie, Peanut Butter Cup, and the seasonal Holiday Nog.

"Piedmont Distillers has always blended nostalgia with bold innovation, and Vanilla Moonshake™ is no exception," added Joe Michalek, Founder and CEO of Piedmont Distillers. "As we celebrate 20 years as North Carolina's first legal distillery post-Prohibition, it's exciting to see how the Moonshake lineup has become such a vibrant part of our story."

Since launching in late 2023, Midnight Moon Moonshakes have captured hearts (and taste buds)—selling over 125,000 cases and generating $16 million in retail sales. Vanilla Moonshake™ builds on this success, delivering a delicious new way to enjoy America's favorite flavor.

Midnight Moon Vanilla Moonshake™ will begin rolling out nationwide in February 2025, launching in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Additional markets and online ordering through Midnight Moon's website will follow in the spring. Stay in the know—visit midnightmoonshine.com/vanilla to sign up for launch updates and early access to Vanilla Moonshake™ as it becomes available in-store and online.

ABOUT MIDNIGHT MOON:

Crafted at Piedmont Distillers, North Carolina's first legal distillery post-Prohibition, Midnight Moon® has brought authentic, handcrafted moonshine to life since 2007. Inspired by the family recipe of NASCAR Hall of Famer and moonshine pioneer Junior Johnson, Midnight Moon® blends a bold heritage with a dedication to quality and innovation. Known for its signature smoothness, bold flavors, and nostalgic charm, the brand celebrates the spirit of Americana with every jar.

From traditional moonshine favorites like Apple Pie and Strawberry to the indulgent Moonshake™ cream liqueurs, Midnight Moon® continues to deliver unforgettable moments for every occasion. Every sip is a toast to good times, great memories, and the bold American spirit.

For more information, please visit www.midnightmoonshine.com and follow @midnightmoonusa on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and Pinterest

Media Contact

Rachel Burns, Piedmont Distillers, 1 6199911888, [email protected], piedmontdistillers.com

Gina Huss, Piedmont Distillers, [email protected], piedmontdistillers.com

SOURCE Piedmont Distillers