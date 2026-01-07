Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. to Provide Radiology Services at Middletown Imaging (DBA - Open MRI of Middletown)

"We are excited to expand our services to the Middletown community and to bring our expertise and national accolades to the patients and healthcare providers in this community." Post this

"We are excited to expand our services to the Middletown community and to bring our expertise and national accolades to the patients and healthcare providers in this community," said Gary Dee, MD, President of Midstate Radiology Associates. "Our goal is to enhance the quality of care and improve patient outcomes through state-of-the-art imaging services and our patient-centered approach with unmatched report turnaround times for our patients."

Midstate Radiology Associates has a long-standing reputation for excellence in radiology, with over 60 years of experience in the field. Their comprehensive range of services includes low-dose digital X-ray, 3T MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds, 3D mammograms, and cutting-edge interventional procedures. The organization remains committed to providing responsive, compassionate care while utilizing the most advanced technology available.

The transition of services will be seamless, ensuring continuity of care for all patients at Middletown Imaging. Midstate Radiology Associates looks forward to working closely with the community to deliver the highest quality radiology services.

For more information about Midstate Radiology Associates and its services, please visit www.midstateradiology.com.

About Midstate Radiology Associates: Founded in 1955, Midstate Radiology Associates is a leading provider of diagnostic and therapeutic radiology services in Connecticut. Their team of board-certified radiologists and experienced staff is dedicated to delivering high-quality imaging services with a focus on patient care and advanced technology.

