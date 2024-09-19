MidStreet Mergers & Acquisitions Earns Spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Achieving No. 2729 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List, MidStreet M&A Celebrates a Remarkable 186% Revenue Growth Over Three Years MidStreet Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading sell-side advisory firm specializing in helping business owners sell companies in trades and manufacturing sectors, proudly announces its ranking as No. 2729 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's sustained growth, marked by a 186% increase in revenue over the past three years.

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MidStreet Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading sell-side advisory firm specializing in helping business owners sell companies in trades and manufacturing sectors, proudly announces its ranking as No. 2729 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's sustained growth, marked by a 186% increase in revenue over the past three years.

The Inc. 5000 list, a definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., highlights MidStreet's commitment to helping business owners achieve successful sales through expertly executed mergers and acquisitions.

"Landing on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible milestone for us, and it's all thanks to the hard work and heart our team puts into every deal," said Jeffery Baxter, CEO and President of MidStreet Mergers & Acquisitions. "But more importantly, it's a tribute to our clients—hardworking business owners who are often the unsung heroes of our economy. These are folks who've poured their lives into building something special, and too often, they don't get the recognition they deserve. We're proud to stand beside them, helping to ensure their legacies are honored and their businesses find the right path forward. This recognition only deepens our commitment to serving them with the excellence they deserve."

A Proven Track Record in Helping Business Owners Sell Their Companies

MidStreet has assisted over 450 business owners across the United States in selling their companies, with a strong focus on blue-collar industries like trades, manufacturing, construction, and other service-based sectors. The firm is uniquely positioned to handle businesses that are too complex for standard business brokers but not large enough to attract major investment banks. This specialization has been a key driver of MidStreet's growth and success.

Committed to Client Success and Legacy Preservation

MidStreet is dedicated to ensuring that every business owner's legacy is preserved through tailored strategies designed to secure the best possible price and terms. The firm's expertise in navigating the complexities of private equity and strategic buyers, combined with a commitment to going beyond the competition in sourcing the right buyers, has earned MidStreet a reputation as a trusted partner in the M&A space.

Inc. 5000 and What It Means

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflation, rising costs, and hiring difficulties. For more details on the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About MidStreet Mergers & Acquisitions

MidStreet Mergers & Acquisitions is a premier sell-side M&A advisory firm based in Raleigh, NC, specializing in the sale of businesses in blue-collar industries, primarily in trades and manufacturing. The firm provides personalized guidance to business owners, ensuring their goals are met and their legacies preserved.

Contact:

Jeffery Baxter

[email protected]

www.midstreet.com

