Midtown Atlanta's Newest Residential Tower Chooses Penetron for Concrete Durability

"The Atlanta real estate market has strongly rebounded this year and last year after the recent challenges of soaring interest rates and limited inventory," notes Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The opening of the Modera Parkside tower arrives at just the right time."

Located in Midtown, the 32-story Modera Parkside residential tower houses 361 apartment units, available as studio or 1-3-bedroom layouts, with penthouses on the top floors. The ground floor offers 3,400 ft2 (310 m2) of retail space for a "signature" restaurant with outdoor seating. Designed by Smith and Partners Architects, the apartments offer panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline and Piedmont Park. Amenities include a rooftop pool and deck, fully equipped rooftop fitness center, BBQ areas, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, coworking spaces, clubroom, game room, electronic golf simulator, cybercafé, dog run area, pet spa, garage parking for 451 cars, EV charging stations, and bike storage lockers.

The development has applied for a National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Silver certification that recognizes sustainable residential construction and development measures.

Thanks to advantageous pricing and easy-to-use, pre-dosed packaging, Argos, the ready-mix concrete supplier, specified PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for the concrete mix used in the below-grade elevator pits.

Once mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the entire concrete matrix. The insoluble crystals in the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix reduce long-term shrinkage cracking, seal existing microcracks, and provide the concrete with a self-healing capability to seal hairline cracks over the service life of the concrete elevator pits.

"The self-healing capability of the concrete mix used for the Midtown construction site ensures long-term protection from high groundwater for the concrete elevator pits," adds Richard Farmer. "Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB has been proven to extend the service life of concrete structures by up to 60 years, regardless of groundwater levels."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

