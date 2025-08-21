Midtronics Appoints Veteran Business Leader Jude Rake to Board of Advisors

Midtronics, a global leader in battery management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jude Rake to its Board of Advisors.

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midtronics, a global leader in battery management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jude Rake to its Board of Advisors. Rake brings more than 40 years of executive leadership, strategic planning, and advisory experience across multiple industries, further strengthening Midtronics' ability to innovate and grow in the evolving automotive and energy sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jude to the Midtronics Board of Advisors," said Will Sampson, President of Midtronics. "His ability to align leadership teams, drive results, and foster high-performance cultures will be an asset as we continue advancing our mission of delivering the right answers, fast, for customers worldwide."

About Jude Rake

Rake is the founder and CEO of JDR Growth Partners, a leadership consulting firm. He has previously served in leadership roles including CEO on three occasions, as well as president, COO, and CMO. Throughout his career, he has built and led leadership teams that fueled significant improvements in workforce engagement and business results at some of the world's best-run companies, as well as at smaller family-owned and private equity–backed businesses.

He has served on six boards of directors and has been recognized for leadership, creativity, and marketing excellence with Clio, Mobius, and Effie awards. He is a two-time recipient of the Advertising Age Top 100 Marketer award and has received the Burnham Award for innovation.

Earlier in his career, Rake worked as an engineer designing and building nuclear power plants at Bechtel Power Corporation and later served in senior leadership positions at companies including Clorox, SC Johnson, and Pepsico. He also served as CEO of several privately held companies where he led successful business transformations.

An engineer by training, Rake earned his bachelor's degree from Purdue University and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is also the author of The Bridge to Growth, which explores leadership, employee engagement, and building results-driven organizational cultures.

"I'm honored to join the Midtronics board and support Will and his team in building on the impressive foundation they've created over the past four decades," said Rake. "From Steve McShane's leadership to the dedication of employees on the shop floor, Midtronics has fostered a culture of innovation that has made it the gold standard in automotive battery management. The future is full of opportunity, and I'm excited to help the team seize it."

About Midtronics

For over 4 decades, Midtronics has been the worldwide leader of battery management solutions that meet the evolving needs of the customers. Midtronics' portfolio includes battery diagnostics, battery charging and maintenance, electric vehicle service solutions, and battery management information systems. Midtronics is singularly focused on helping customers exceed service and vehicle quality, battery warranty, and battery sales objectives.

