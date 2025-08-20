Midtronics Welcomes Former Littelfuse CEO Dave Heinzmann to Board of Advisors

Midtronics, a global leader in battery management solutions, today announced the appointment of Dave Heinzmann, former President and CEO of Littelfuse, Inc., to its Board of Advisors.

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midtronics, a global leader in battery management solutions, today announced the appointment of Dave Heinzmann, former President and CEO of Littelfuse, Inc., to its Board of Advisors. With nearly four decades of leadership in the electronics, industrial, and automotive technology industries, Heinzmann will bring invaluable insight into global operations, strategic growth, and technology advancement.

"We are excited to welcome Dave to our Board of Advisors," said Steve McShane, Founder and CEO of Midtronics. "His deep operational expertise, proven track record in scaling global businesses, and leadership in innovative product development will be instrumental as Midtronics continues to expand in the rapidly evolving EV and energy storage markets."

About Dave Heinzmann

Heinzmann began his career at Littelfuse in 1985 as a manufacturing engineer and steadily advanced through engineering, operations, and executive leadership roles. Over the years, he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive business unit, Chief Operating Officer, and ultimately as President and CEO from 2017 until his retirement in early 2025.

Under his leadership, Littelfuse expanded its global footprint to over 15,000 employees, diversified its product portfolio, and achieved record-breaking revenue and profitability. Heinzmann is widely recognized for driving operational excellence, strengthening customer relationships, and positioning Littelfuse as a leader in circuit protection, power control, and sensor technologies.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Heinzmann has served on multiple industry boards and advisory councils, providing guidance on issues ranging from electrification trends to global supply chain resilience.

Heinzmann holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and completed executive education at the Stanford Executive Institute at the Graduate School of Business. His career is marked by a consistent commitment to fostering innovation, developing talent, and guiding organizations through transformative growth.

"I am excited to be joining the Midtronics Advisory Board. Having known the business for several years, I've long admired its focus on innovation and leadership in the battery management space," said Heinzmann. "Midtronics has a strong, experienced leadership team, and I look forward to working with them to help grow the business and continue serving the technical needs of our customers."

About Midtronics

For over 4 decades, Midtronics has been the worldwide leader of battery management solutions that meet the evolving needs of the customers. Midtronics' portfolio includes battery diagnostics, battery charging and maintenance, electric vehicle service solutions, and battery management information systems. Midtronics is singularly focused on helping customers exceed service and vehicle quality, battery warranty, and battery sales objectives.

