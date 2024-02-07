Midwest Cards Announces Preorder and UFC 300 VIP Giveaway for the Launch of 2024 Topps Chrome UFC Trading Cards

Chuck Filek, a spokesperson for Midwest Cards: "We are beyond thrilled for the launch of 2024 Topps Chrome UFC. This isn't just a trading card set; it's a celebration of UFC's incredible athletes & marks the beginning of the new collaboration between UFC & Topps. Post this

In celebration of this launch, Midwest Cards is kicking off a giveaway, offering an all-expenses paid VIP experience at the upcoming UFC 300 in April. The package is valued at $25,000 and promises an unforgettable experience for UFC collectors and fans. When collectors find any 1 of 1 rookie cards in a pack of Topps Chrome UFC cards and share their find on Instagram, they will be entered to win.

Chuck Filek, a spokesperson for Midwest Cards, expresses the excitement surrounding this launch: "We are beyond thrilled for the launch of 2024 Topps Chrome UFC. This isn't just a trading card set; it's a celebration of UFC's incredible athletes and marks the beginning of the new collaboration between UFC and Topps. We can't wait to see the excitement it brings to the UFC and hobby community and to announce the winner for the epic trip to UFC 300 in Las Vegas."

Midwest Cards is a Fanatics Collectibles authorized e-commerce partner, and preorders are available now at: https://www.midwestcards.com/shop/ufc-cards/2024-topps-chrome-ufc-hobby-box/. The release is scheduled for late February or early March.

About Midwest Cards

Midwest Cards is an e-commerce trading card retailer. Its core focus is growing the trading card hobby collector base and changing how collectors experience the hobby through best-in-class customer service and value-added services found nowhere else. You can follow Midwest Cards on Instagram at MidwestCardsHQ, Twitter / X, and Facebook. For more information, please visit MidwestCards.com. See official sweepstake rules for details.

Media Contact

Jim Christy, Midwest Cards, 1 330-284-9211, jim@midwestcards.com, https://www.midwestcards.com/

SOURCE Midwest Cards