Midwest Cards Announces Preorder and UFC 300 VIP Giveaway for the Launch of 2024 Topps Chrome UFC Trading Cards

A Knockout Opportunity: Win an All-Expense-Paid Trip to UFC 300 with 2024 Topps Chrome UFC
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest Cards announces a UFC 300 VIP Experience giveaway valued at $25,000 for the new release of 2024 Topps Chrome UFC trading cards.
The highly anticipated return of UFC trading cards with Fanatics Collectibles will launch with the new release of 2024 Topps Chrome UFC. The reintroduction of Topps UFC trading cards signifies a pivotal moment in the sports collectibles industry and marks a renewed partnership between Topps and UFC. 2024 Topps Chrome UFC will include 200 base cards across a rainbow of color and tech parallels with several key insert cards: SuperGiant, 1954 Topps International Flair, AKA and Tale of the Tape. There will also be two autographs in every hobby box, featuring some of the biggest names in the UFC, including bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
In celebration of this launch, Midwest Cards is kicking off a giveaway, offering an all-expenses paid VIP experience at the upcoming UFC 300 in April. The package is valued at $25,000 and promises an unforgettable experience for UFC collectors and fans. When collectors find any 1 of 1 rookie cards in a pack of Topps Chrome UFC cards and share their find on Instagram, they will be entered to win.
Chuck Filek, a spokesperson for Midwest Cards, expresses the excitement surrounding this launch: "We are beyond thrilled for the launch of 2024 Topps Chrome UFC. This isn't just a trading card set; it's a celebration of UFC's incredible athletes and marks the beginning of the new collaboration between UFC and Topps. We can't wait to see the excitement it brings to the UFC and hobby community and to announce the winner for the epic trip to UFC 300 in Las Vegas."
Midwest Cards is a Fanatics Collectibles authorized e-commerce partner, and preorders are available now at: https://www.midwestcards.com/shop/ufc-cards/2024-topps-chrome-ufc-hobby-box/. The release is scheduled for late February or early March.
About Midwest Cards
Midwest Cards is an e-commerce trading card retailer. Its core focus is growing the trading card hobby collector base and changing how collectors experience the hobby through best-in-class customer service and value-added services found nowhere else. You can follow Midwest Cards on Instagram at MidwestCardsHQ, Twitter / X, and Facebook. For more information, please visit MidwestCards.com. See official sweepstake rules for details.
Jim Christy, Midwest Cards, 1 330-284-9211, jim@midwestcards.com, https://www.midwestcards.com/
