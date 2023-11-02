Midwest Direct Boosts Security Posture with SOC Examination

"When customers know that a company has undergone a SOC 2 examination, it instills confidence in the security of their data and makes them more likely to trust the company with their information."

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest Direct, which works with clients nationwide to help deliver print, mail, digital messages, and communications more effectively, announced today it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 examination on controls relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality for print and direct mail services.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® Type 1 examination provides reasonable assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls placed into operation against the relevant Trust Services Criteria at a point in time.

Midwest Direct is dedicated to providing clients with the confidence that they are implementing conscientious steps to enhance their cybersecurity and compliance solutions.

"Our achievement demonstrates a commitment to strong information security practices and data protection," said President of Midwest Direct Sean Gebbie. "When customers know that a company has undergone a SOC 2 examination, it instills confidence in the security of their data and makes them more likely to trust the company with their information."

To achieve its compliance goals, Midwest Direct chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

About Midwest Direct

Midwest Direct was founded in 1982 as a provider of mail presorting operations. Back then, employees did it the hard way, standing in front of cubbyholes and manually hand-sorting the mail by ZIP code. Today, Midwest Direct's technology has advanced to the point where just one of their machines can sort up to 50,000 pieces per hour. Midwest Direct helps clients efficiently create and deliver their print, mail, and digital messages with the best audience data for targeted and accurate deliverability. When you add in Midwest Direct's additional delivery channels, such as email, Informed Delivery, and online advertising, they average over two million messages a day delivered to mailboxes, inboxes and online.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through its cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, penetration testing, risk assessments, and more. To learn more, visit 360 Advanced.

