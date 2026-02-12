Midwest Injury Lawyers Highlighted in Chicago Sun-Times on Major Police Misconduct Settlements

"These cases underscore the profound and lasting consequences that alleged misconduct can have on individuals, families, and entire communities." — Chet Cameron, Founding Partner, Midwest Injury Lawyers Post this

One of the cases referenced involves Angel Diaz, who spent 15 years in prison following his 1995 conviction for the murder of Yolanda Leal. As reported, Mr. Diaz's conviction relied on a single witness whom his attorneys allege was coerced by Guevara and another detective into making false statements implicating Diaz. Midwest Injury Lawyers' Founding Partners, Chet Cameron and Sam Carl, serve as lead counsel for Mr. Diaz, with the Sam Adam, Jr. Law Group, LLC and the Law Offices of Jon Erickson acting as co-counsel.

"These cases underscore the profound and lasting consequences that alleged misconduct can have on individuals, families, and entire communities," said Chet Cameron. "Our firm remains committed to advocating for people whose lives have been altered by injustice and to pursuing accountability through the civil legal system."

Midwest Injury Lawyers focuses on a wide range of personal injury, medical malpractice and civil rights matters, providing compassionate representation to clients throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The firm's experience navigating complex litigation underscores its commitment to holding tortious parties accountable and securing justice for those whose lives have been disrupted by injury and/or misconduct.

The Chicago Sun-Times coverage underscores the significant financial and human costs associated with long-standing legal disputes involving alleged government wrongdoing — particularly where individuals may have spent years of their lives convicted for crimes they did not commit. The full Chicago Sun-Times article can be accessed utilizing this link:

