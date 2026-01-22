Midwest Laundries Inc Strengthens Its Role as a Dexter Laundry Partner and Expands Support for Laundromat Investors

Midwest Laundries Inc. announced a new partnership with Dexter Laundry, adding a widely trusted, American-made equipment brand to its full-service laundromat platform. The partnership gives laundromat owners and investors access to Dexter's proven machines while continuing to rely on Midwest Laundries for planning, design, installation, and long-term support. Midwest Laundries will stock Dexter equipment locally in Chicago, helping projects move faster and reducing downtime for new builds and retools. The company will support Dexter installations with in-house teams, project planning, and service programs. The partnership strengthens Midwest Laundries' role as a single-source partner for laundromat development, serving both experienced operators and new investors as interest in laundromat ownership continues to grow.

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest Laundries Inc. announced a new partnership with Dexter Laundry, adding one of the industry's most respected vended laundry equipment brands to its long-established full-service platform.

For decades, Midwest Laundries has supported laundromat owners and investors with end-to-end services including planning, design, equipment selection, installation, and long-term operational support. The addition of Dexter strengthens that platform by giving clients access to the most proven, operator-trusted equipment line backed by Midwest's in-house execution and service teams.

As interest in laundromat ownership continues to grow, Midwest Laundries provides investors and operators with a dependable, full-service partner built to guide projects from concept through completion. The company's expertise in planning, layout, utility coordination, installation, and ongoing support helps owners launch new stores and retool existing locations with confidence.

Midwest Laundries also stocks Dexter equipment locally in Chicago, allowing projects and retools to move faster while reducing downtime. More information about the Dexter partnership is available at https://midwestlaundries.com/pages/dexter-equipment-partner.

Dexter equipment has long been trusted for American-made durability, consistent performance, and long-term uptime in high-traffic laundromats. With the introduction of the X-Series touch control, Dexter builds on that foundation by pairing proven machine reliability with modern technology designed to improve the customer experience and support operator profitability. Midwest Laundries supports these machines with in-house installation teams, detailed project planning, and service programs that help owners stay online with minimal downtime. Every Dexter purchase includes a five-year parts warranty, a ten-year structural warranty, and lifetime technical support.

In addition to serving existing laundromat owners, Midwest Laundries has expanded its resources for new investors. The company outlines the fundamentals of laundromat ownership and why the business continues to appeal to first-time buyers, real estate investors, and property owners seeking stable returns. This approach, along with guidance on store layout, utility planning, and the day to day operations of a modern laundromat, can be found at https://midwestlaundries.com/pages/investing-in-laundromats.

Midwest Laundries supports projects from the earliest planning stages through installation and beyond. The process typically includes a store walkthrough, utility review, layout recommendations, equipment mix planning, and a detailed proposal. Once approved, the in-house team manages the installation and testing of every machine. Payment systems, venting, electrical, plumbing, and final inspections are all handled by Midwest technicians. This approach creates a single point of accountability and keeps projects moving at a steady pace.

Laundromats remain one of the most resilient small business investments. They offer predictable revenue and stable customer demand. Midwest Laundries has worked to simplify the ownership process by giving operators and investors a clear plan, the right equipment, and a support team that understands the industry.

Midwest Laundries is currently scheduling consultations for new store buildouts, retools of existing laundries, and investment-oriented projects. Interested owners and investors can learn more or request a walkthrough through the company website.

