Midwest Machinery Partners with Cleaver-Brooks in St. Louis and Kansas City

Troy Gladstone, President of Midwest Machinery, shared his excitement about the expansion:

"We're thrilled to introduce Cleaver-Brooks' trusted boiler technology to Kansas City and St. Louis. Their high-performance products perfectly complement what we already offer, and now we can meet even more of our customers' needs in steam and hydronics. Our clients know they can count on us for world-class support and cutting-edge innovation."

Coordinating our expansion and internal training is Jere Kimmel, Director of Boiler Systems at Midwest Machinery, who brings over 30 years of experience in boiler and steam systems. Jere will oversee high-profile projects, ensuring our customers get the expert guidance and tailored solutions they deserve.

With Cleaver-Brooks now part of our product offering in these markets, we can provide high-efficiency boilers, integrated systems, and aftermarket services to sectors like healthcare, education, manufacturing, and more. We're here to make sure you have the reliable, energy-efficient solutions you need.

As always, our goal is to keep expanding our ability to serve our customers with the best in air, steam, and hydronics solutions. We're ready to help you tackle your next project with the full backing of our factory-trained technicians and a comprehensive product line.

