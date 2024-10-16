Midwest Machinery Partners with Cleaver-Brooks in St. Louis and Kansas City

Midwest Machinery Company (MMCO) and Cleaver-Brooks continue to strengthen their position in the HVAC and hydronics market by partnering in Kansas City and St. Louis. Having already established a strong presence in Oklahoma, this strategic move broadens MMCO's sales footprint and underscores its dedication to providing comprehensive boiler, air, and hydronics solutions across these key regions. Effective immediately, MMCO offers a full range of Cleaver-Brooks boilers and services, enhancing its ability to meet the growing needs of commercial and industrial clients.
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We've got exciting news! Midwest Machinery and Cleaver-Brooks have partnered in the Kansas City and St. Louis markets, helping to serve you better. Having already established a strong presence in Oklahoma, we're broadening our footprint to offer more comprehensive boiler, steam, and hydronics solutions in these key regions.
Whether you're working on a commercial project or an industrial application, our expanded lineup will help us meet the growing needs of businesses like yours.
Troy Gladstone, President of Midwest Machinery, shared his excitement about the expansion:
"We're thrilled to introduce Cleaver-Brooks' trusted boiler technology to Kansas City and St. Louis. Their high-performance products perfectly complement what we already offer, and now we can meet even more of our customers' needs in steam and hydronics. Our clients know they can count on us for world-class support and cutting-edge innovation."
Coordinating our expansion and internal training is Jere Kimmel, Director of Boiler Systems at Midwest Machinery, who brings over 30 years of experience in boiler and steam systems. Jere will oversee high-profile projects, ensuring our customers get the expert guidance and tailored solutions they deserve.
With Cleaver-Brooks now part of our product offering in these markets, we can provide high-efficiency boilers, integrated systems, and aftermarket services to sectors like healthcare, education, manufacturing, and more. We're here to make sure you have the reliable, energy-efficient solutions you need.
As always, our goal is to keep expanding our ability to serve our customers with the best in air, steam, and hydronics solutions. We're ready to help you tackle your next project with the full backing of our factory-trained technicians and a comprehensive product line.
