Midwest Machinery Saint Louis Named Equipment Sales Agent for York-Branded HVAC Equipment by Johnson Controls

"This expanded relationship with Johnson Controls and their local Direct Branch marks an important milestone for us. By offering the full range of York-branded equipment, we are better positioned to serve our clients with cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the exceptional customer service that's been a hallmark of Midwest Machinery for over a century. Never have we been more equipped to deliver on our mission of striving to be our customers' most trusted and valued partner in their pursuit of designing and constructing better buildings and mechanical systems."

The Johnson Controls direct branch continues to be your source for Building Automation, Digital Solutions, and Service/Support of Installed Equipment and Systems (HVAC Equipment and Building Automation).

Johnson Controls and Midwest appreciate your business and look forward to offering you this larger suite of products, services, and solutions moving forward.

About Midwest Machinery Company

Founded in 1923, Midwest Machinery Company is a leader in the HVAC and hydronics industry. We provide energy-efficient mechanical systems and outstanding customer service. With offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Oklahoma, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that reduce energy consumption and improve system performance. For more information, visit midwestmachinery.net.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions. Through its York-branded equipment and other innovative HVAC offerings, Johnson Controls provides building automation and critical systems to customers worldwide. For more information, visit johnsoncontrols.com.

Media Contacts:

Troy D. Gladstone

President

Midwest Machinery Company

m. 314.440.3520

e. [email protected]

Todd Davis

General Manager – Missouri, Kansas, & Southern Illinois

Johnson Controls

m. 224.203.0363

www.johnsoncontrols.com

Baine Therrell

Area General Manager

Northeast Region, Equipment North America

Johnson Controls

www.johnsoncontrols.com

Media Contact

Troy D. Gladstone, Midwest Machinery Company, [email protected], midwestmachinery.net

Todd Davis, Johnson Controls, https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/

