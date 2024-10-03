Midwest Machinery Saint Louis Named Equipment Sales Agent for York-Branded HVAC Equipment by Johnson Controls

Midwest Machinery Company (Midwest) has been named the official equipment Sales Agent for York®-branded HVAC equipment by Johnson Controls®, serving the St. Louis, MO, Southern Illinois, and Eastern Missouri markets. This partnership allows Midwest to offer a full range of York® products, including centrifugal, screw, and scroll chillers; semi-custom and custom air handlers; packaged HVAC systems; and mission-critical cooling equipment. The addition of York® equipment complements Midwest's current lineup, which features trusted brands like Marley™, Cleaver-Brooks®, Armstrong®, ClimateMaster®, and Danfoss®, reinforcing the company's commitment to offering comprehensive HVAC solutions and exceptional customer service. Additionally, the Johnson Controls® direct branch will continue to provide Building Automation, Digital Solutions, and Service/Support of Installed Equipment and Systems, ensuring ongoing support for customers in these key regions.
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnson Controls Equipment North America and Midwest Machinery Company (Midwest) are pleased to announce that Midwest is now the equipment Sales Agent serving the St. Louis, MO markets, including Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri. This strategic alignment gives Midwest the ability to provide best-in-class York-branded equipment, such as centrifugal, screw, and scroll chillers; semi-custom and custom air handlers; packaged HVAC equipment; mission-critical cooling equipment; and terminal products. The York products complement our other marquee brands, including Marley, Cleaver-Brooks, Armstrong, ClimateMaster, and Danfoss.
Troy Gladstone, President of Midwest Machinery, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:
"This expanded relationship with Johnson Controls and their local Direct Branch marks an important milestone for us. By offering the full range of York-branded equipment, we are better positioned to serve our clients with cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the exceptional customer service that's been a hallmark of Midwest Machinery for over a century. Never have we been more equipped to deliver on our mission of striving to be our customers' most trusted and valued partner in their pursuit of designing and constructing better buildings and mechanical systems."
The Johnson Controls direct branch continues to be your source for Building Automation, Digital Solutions, and Service/Support of Installed Equipment and Systems (HVAC Equipment and Building Automation).
Johnson Controls and Midwest appreciate your business and look forward to offering you this larger suite of products, services, and solutions moving forward.
About Midwest Machinery Company
Founded in 1923, Midwest Machinery Company is a leader in the HVAC and hydronics industry. We provide energy-efficient mechanical systems and outstanding customer service. With offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Oklahoma, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that reduce energy consumption and improve system performance. For more information, visit midwestmachinery.net.
About Johnson Controls
Johnson Controls is a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions. Through its York-branded equipment and other innovative HVAC offerings, Johnson Controls provides building automation and critical systems to customers worldwide. For more information, visit johnsoncontrols.com.
Media Contacts:
Troy D. Gladstone
President
Midwest Machinery Company
m. 314.440.3520
Todd Davis
General Manager – Missouri, Kansas, & Southern Illinois
Johnson Controls
m. 224.203.0363
Baine Therrell
Area General Manager
Northeast Region, Equipment North America
Johnson Controls
Media Contact
Troy D. Gladstone, Midwest Machinery Company, 1 314.440.3520, [email protected], midwestmachinery.net
Todd Davis, Johnson Controls, 1 224.203.0363, https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/
SOURCE Midwest Machinery Company
Share this article