Miebach and OMP Showcase Collaboration that Closes the Gap Between Supply Chain Planning Investment and Performance at MODEX 2026

"Our clients are not struggling to find solutions — they are struggling to ensure those solutions deliver results in their environment," said Bernard Tremblay, CEO USA & Canada, Miebach. Post this

OMP will join Miebach at Booth C14191, where teams will meet with customers and prospects to explore how planning systems , data, and operating models must come together to support faster, more confident decisions. Together, the two organizations will engage supply chain leaders in discussions centered on improving decision-making, strengthening planning performance, and translating technology investments to real-world execution.

Additionally, at MODEX, Miebach will offer its Concierge Program, providing advisor-led support for organizations evaluating solutions in the context of their operating model and performance goals.

As supply chains become more complex and volatile, organizations across consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences are increasingly focused on improving service, managing inventory, and accelerating decision-making — key themes that will anchor joint discussions throughout the event.

"Our clients are not struggling to find solutions — they are struggling to ensure those solutions deliver results in their environment," said Bernard Tremblay, CEO USA & Canada, Miebach. "MODEX provides a unique opportunity to connect technology innovation with the operating realities that ultimately determine performance."

"In today's increasingly dynamic environments, companies need planning capabilities that connect strategy to execution and enable faster, smarter decisions at every level," said Chris Singerman, Commercial Alliance Manager at OMP. "Engaging alongside Miebach at MODEX allows us to combine the power of Unison Planning™ with the broader transformation expertise required to make it effective."

Miebach combines deep operational expertise with advanced analytics, simulation, and digital capabilities to support supply chain strategy, planning transformation, and execution. As a vendor-agnostic advisor, Miebach works across a broad ecosystem of technologies to design solutions aligned to each client's specific business needs.

Supply chain leaders attending MODEX are invited to visit Booth C14191 or connect with the Miebach and OMP teams during the event.

About Miebach

Miebach is a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on end-to-end supply chain performance. We help market-leading companies improve service, optimize working capital, and strengthen resilience by aligning supply chain strategy, planning, and operations to measurable business outcomes.

Across network design, end-to-end planning transformation, and the optimization of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations, Miebach advises clients throughout the supply chain — strengthening decisions with deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, simulation, and intelligence.

Founded in 1973 and operating across four continents, Miebach combines analytical rigor with real-world supply chain engineering experience. As an independent and vendor-agnostic advisor, we design solutions aligned to each client's strategy, operating model, and technology landscape. For more information, visit www.miebach.com

About OMP

OMP is a global leader in end‑to‑end supply chain planning, empowering the world's most complex organizations to make faster, smarter, and more resilient decisions. Its AI‑driven Unison Planning™ platform unifies every layer of planning — from strategic to operational, from demand to supply — into one intelligent, collaborative environment.

Backed by more than 40 years of deep industry expertise across chemicals, consumer goods, life sciences, and metals, OMP delivers unmatched planning performance. Through UnisonIQ, OMP places agentic AI at the core of decision‑making, enabling autonomous, adaptive planning that cuts through complexity and disruption. Trusted by global enterprises, OMP transforms volatility into competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.omp.com.

Media Contact

Erin Farrell Talbot, Miebach Consulting, 1 9172329309, [email protected], www.miebach.com

SOURCE Miebach Consulting