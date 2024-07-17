MiEN Announces New Division, Professional Development by MiEN; Taps Katelyn Forcucci to Lead Division as Chief Education Strategist

Applying traditional 'sage on stage' teaching in a future-ready learning environment doesn't work. Educators need to be empowered to switch to future-ready instruction. We are very excited to be able to provide them with support through this emPOWERED PD initiative. Post this

School systems currently have five emPOWERED PD options:

Empowered Insights – After they purchase one or more of MiEN's environments, educators are shown how to use the furniture to accommodate different modalities of learning.

Empowered Foundations – During this full-day onsite or offsite program, educators gain the skills and insights needed to cultivate a positive, culturally responsive learning environment.

Empowered Adaptability – This course builds upon the Empowered Foundations program by adding an in-depth workshop focused on optimizing classroom spaces for maximum functionality and student engagement.

Empowered Connections – Educators and administrators gain a deeper understanding of what makes a learning environment aesthetically and pedagogically successful. This course includes a design workshop and modeling of the learning environments based on research, followed by live design sessions where educators create their future-ready spaces.

Empowered Leadership – Educators are prepared to become leaders and mentors to future cohorts, with a focus on the train-the-trainer model. The program includes training on creating lessons or units that incorporate differentiated instruction, universal design for learning, and active learning.

Forcucci will provide further options by creating a completely customizable professional development program. Her responsibilities will include providing and administering the resulting training plans for customers.

Forcucci has an extensive background in education, with a 10-year career as a high school English teacher, first in New York State and then in Florida. During that time, she held several leadership roles, including English department chair and PLC lead. Forcucci also earned recognition as a National Honor Society Teacher of the Year and was a High Impact Educator in the state of Florida.

Before joining MiEN, Forcucci worked as an education consultant specializing in professional development and coaching. She currently serves as vice chair of the Educational Manufacture Council (EMC) for the nonprofit trade association EDmarket. In 2023, EDmarket recognized her as a NextGen Rising Star in the industry.

Forcucci holds a Bachelor of Science in education from SUNY Fredonia, a Master of Science in gifted education and differentiated instruction from Canisius University, and an educational specialist degree from National Louis University in leadership and administration. She is presently pursuing an educational doctorate in curriculum and instruction at the American College of Education.

"We're excited to have Katelyn take charge of our emPOWERED PD brand," said CEO and founder of MiEN Company, Remco Bergsma. "Her skills and experience make her extremely well suited to expand on the collaborative and interactive training we've put in place. We're looking forward to seeing where she takes us."

About MiEN Company

MiEN is a global company serving the education industry with innovative furniture products and services that promote and support active and interactive learning environments in engaging and functional ways. An American company with a strong European influence, its products and services represent the ideas and collaborative efforts of an expert team of suppliers, designers, and engineers. Built strong and durable using eco-friendly, sustainable materials, its products rank high in the industry in meeting the demands of creating dynamic and collaborative learning environments. For more information go to https://miencompany.com.

Media Contact

Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, [email protected], https://www.nickelcommpr.com

SOURCE MiEN Company