MiEN Appoints Avron Levin as Senior Director of Furniture Innovation

"One of the reasons I'm thrilled to be part of MiEN is that the company shares my vision of intelligent design as the best way to truly answer the needs in education today," Levin said. "Another reason is that MiEN has invested in a robust and talented product design team. In fact, it's the only education company of its kind that has its own designers focused on its own product. Other companies use consultants, but consultancies tend to spend a limited time in the education market, so they can't develop a true understanding of education or learners' needs. I'm committed to using the insights I've gained over the years to help MiEN deliver innovative and insightful design for clients."

Levin's industry experience includes founding NorvaNivel, a furniture design and manufacturing company specializing in learning spaces, in 2012. Under his guidance as the company's creative director, furniture and spaces were developed that fostered engagement and collaboration.

"I have been familiar with Avron and his educational furniture designs for many years, consistently impressed by his thoughtful and innovative products. His designs seamlessly integrate meaning, form, and function, creating solutions that enhance educational environments. When he became available to the market, we seized the opportunity to hire Avron" said CEO and founder of MiEN Company, Remco Bergsma. "MiEN has forged its own sterling reputation in the industry, and we believe that Avron will be key to our continued progress. We're looking forward to seeing his solutions for the next generation of educational environments."

MiEN is a global company serving the education industry with innovative furniture products and services that promote and support active and interactive learning environments in engaging and functional ways. An American company with a strong European influence, its products and services represent the ideas and collaborative efforts of an expert team of suppliers, designers, and engineers. Built strong and durable using eco-friendly, sustainable materials, its products rank high in the industry in meeting the demands of creating dynamic and collaborative learning environments. For more information go to https://miencompany.com

