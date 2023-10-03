Mighty Auto Parts Welcomes New Talent to Support Growth in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts, expressed his excitement about these new hires: "We are pleased to welcome Ethan and Sarah to the Mighty family, and these hires reflect our dedication to providing the best solutions to our valued customers." Tweet this

Sarah Thomas, a recent graduate from Kennesaw State University, joins the IT team as a Junior Software Developer. Her enthusiasm for learning and fresh perspective promise to invigorate Mighty's IT initiatives. As a Georgia native residing in Dacula, Sarah is eager to contribute her skills to the company's growth.

Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts, expressed his excitement about these new hires: "We are committed to providing our franchises and customers the best products and product programs backed by effective and impactful technology. We are pleased to welcome Ethan and Sarah to the Mighty family, and these hires reflect our dedication to providing the best solutions to our valued customers."

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, and supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.‥ For more information about Mighty Auto Parts and its comprehensive range of automotive aftermarket solutions, please visit http://www.mightyautoparts.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Druica Shaw, Mighty Auto Parts, 7704483900, [email protected], www.mightyautoparts.com

SOURCE Mighty Auto Parts