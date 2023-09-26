Mighty Auto Parts Welcomes Two Key Directors to Strengthen Leadership Team

Mighty Auto Parts, a leading provider of automotive aftermarket solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced professionals to its leadership team.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Auto Parts, a leading provider of automotive aftermarket solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced professionals to its leadership team. The company has appointed these accomplished individuals to Director-level positions, further strengthening its commitment to growth and exceptional service in the automotive aftermarket industry.

New Director of Franchise Development: Lamar Russo

Lamar Russo, a seasoned expert in the franchise industry, has been appointed as the Director of Franchise Development at Mighty Auto Parts. With over 30 years of invaluable experience, Lamar brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the franchise landscape to his new role. Prior to joining Mighty, Lamar's career spanned impressive tenures at renowned organizations, including Coca-Cola, GreatAmerica Leasing Corp, and Reynolds and Reynolds. Most recently, he served as VP of National Accounts with a prominent digital marketing firm specializing in franchise solutions.

"Lamar's extensive experience in sales and marketing, and his proven track record of building strong relationships with franchisees makes him a valuable asset to Mighty," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts. "We've known Lamar for much of his career and are fortunate to have him lead our Franchise Development efforts."

Introducing Tina Thomas, Mighty's New Director of Training

Tina Thomas has been welcomed into the Mighty family as the new Director of Training, a role that underscores Mighty's commitment to enhancing its training programs. Tina boasts more than 20 years of experience in training and learning development, with a strong background in customizing training programs and evaluating their effectiveness. Prior to joining Mighty, she served as the Director of Training and Development at US Auto Sales and spent 19 years at National Vision, where she led teams responsible for onboarding numerous new locations annually.

"Tina will elevate our training programs across all departments," stated Josh D'Agostino. "Her expertise in learning management systems and adult learning models will ensure our franchisees receive the highest quality training and support."

Mighty Auto Parts continues to position itself as a trusted partner for independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships, both in the United States and internationally.

For more information about Mighty Auto Parts and its innovative solutions for the automotive aftermarket industry, please visit mightyautoparts.com.

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, and supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.‥

Media Contact

Ashley Druica Shaw, Mighty Auto Parts, 7704483900, [email protected], https://www.mightyautoparts.com/

SOURCE Mighty Auto Parts