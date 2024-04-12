Mighty Oaks Foundation Unveils Plans for New Flagship Ranch in Walker County, Georgia

"This project represents our commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing our programs to better serve our military and first responder communities, who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Chad Robichaux, Founder, and CEO of the Mighty Oaks Foundation. Post this

Recent statistics underscore the urgent need for Mighty Oaks Foundation's flagship ranch. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States. With new studies suggesting that this number could be as high as double those reported, and this doesn't take into account the extreme spike in suicides in the first responder community. Additionally, the Suicide Prevention Resource Center reports that first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians, experience higher rates of suicide compared to the general population, with factors such as exposure to trauma and high-stress environments contributing to their vulnerability.

"We are thrilled to unveil plans for our new flagship ranch in Walker County, Georgia," said Chad Robichaux, Founder, and CEO of the Mighty Oaks Foundation. "This project represents our commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing our programs to better serve our military and first responder communities. We look forward to the amazing impact this ranch will have on the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Mighty Oaks Foundation has one of the highest success rates of any program offered in this space, and has made a significant impact on the lives of veterans and active-duty service members struggling with trauma-related issues. Since its inception in 2011, Mighty Oaks has served over 500,000 individuals at its resiliency programs, distributing more than 350,000 books and free resources aimed at supporting military personnel and their families. Through their commitment to our nation's warriors Mighty Oaks has provided their week-long intensive Legacy Program to over 5,000 veterans and first responders, as well as their spouses, at no cost, covering travel expenses as well. These impressive numbers underscore the organization's unwavering dedication to empowering those who have served their country, fostering resilience, and providing tangible support and resources.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of the Walker County community and our partners as we embark on this transformative project," added Robichaux. "Together, we will create a sanctuary where those we serve can find hope, healing, and renewed purpose."

As construction progresses, the Mighty Oaks Foundation invites individuals and organizations to join them in their mission to empower military and first responder communities to help support their efforts. To learn more about the Foundation's programs and initiatives, visit https://www.mightyoaksprograms.org.

About the Mighty Oaks Foundation:

The Mighty Oaks Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to serving military and first responder communities by addressing the challenges of combat trauma and the associated symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Through a comprehensive continuum of care, including peer-based programs, counseling services, and outdoor recreational activities, the Foundation seeks to provide members of these communities with the tools and support they need to overcome adversity and thrive in civilian life.

