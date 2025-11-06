Mighty Wheels® Rolls Into Chicago Toy & Games Fair Showcasing Its 16-Inch Steel Trucks, Firetruck and Mighty Man Cartoon Series

"Whether you're a young truck enthusiast or a nostalgic parent, the Mighty Wheels booth at ChiTAG promises an engaging experience for the whole family, plus a few surprises along the way!" said Barry Piels, VP Brand Marketing for Mighty Wheels. Post this

"Whether you're a young truck enthusiast or a nostalgic parent, the Mighty Wheels booth at ChiTAG promises an engaging experience for the whole family, plus a few surprises along the way!" said Barry Piels, VP Brand Marketing for Mighty Wheels. "We're excited to showcase our Mighty Wheels line that stands strong during playtime and lasts for years of imaginative play.

What's on Display at ChiTAG:

16-Inch Mighty Wheels Truck Series: Includes a dump truck, tractor, front loader, tow truck, mobile crane, cement truck and school bus, suitable for ages three and up.

26-Inch Firetruck: A fan-favorite featuring lights, sounds and interactive features that bring emergency play to life.

Mighty Man Animated Series Preview: Follow the adventures of Mighty Man, a construction hero and his transforming team the Mighty Crew as they protect Motor City from over-the-top, construction-themed villains.

Built for Fun! Built to Last! Visit Booth #1018

Consumers, families and industry professionals are invited to experience Mighty Wheels in person at Booth #1018. ChiTAG offers a one-of-a-kind interactive environment where toy brands can connect directly with kids, parents, retailers and media to build excitement and capture feedback just ahead of the holidays.

Mighty Wheels toys are designed to create lasting memories, often passed down from generation to generation. These rugged vehicles are the perfect gift for future construction workers, emergency responders and imaginative adventurers everywhere.

Mighty Wheels products are available at toy stores nationwide. For more information on the brand, visit http://www.mightywheels.com.

About Mighty Wheels:

Mighty Wheels creates heavy-duty toy vehicles made with real steel, built tough to handle the rigors of playtime. With timeless appeal and long-lasting quality, Mighty Wheels inspires kids to imagine big and play hard.

