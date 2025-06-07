Mightycause Launches "Contacts": A Smarter Nonprofit CRM for Donor Management and Engagement

Mightycause has introduced Contacts, a new CRM feature tailored for small- to mid-sized nonprofits that centralizes donor management by allowing organizations to track donation history, log interactions, build advanced segments, and integrate seamlessly with other fundraising tools.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mightycause, a leading nonprofit fundraising software platform, is proud to announce the launch of Contacts, a new donor relationship management (CRM) feature built specifically for the needs of small to mid-sized nonprofit organizations.
Contacts is designed to simplify and centralize donor management by giving nonprofits an intuitive, powerful way to track, understand, and grow their relationships with donors. This new nonprofit CRM tool enables organizations to accelerate their fundraising efforts by easily viewing donor history, logging interactions, creating advanced segments, building stronger donor relationships, and making informed fundraising decisions, all from one centralized dashboard.
"We built Contacts to help nonprofits move beyond spreadsheets and siloed systems" said Bethany Natoli, VP at Mightycause. "This CRM was created specifically for the way nonprofit fundraisers actually work: fast, focused, and relationship-driven."
- Bethany Natoli, VP
🚀 Key Features of Mightycause Contacts:
- Donor Relationship Tracking: Access real-time profiles with donation history, notes, tags, communication, and campaign engagement.
- Custom Segmentation: Build targeted donor lists with over 60 customizable fields including campaign activity, giving levels, tags, and much more.
- Smart Activity Logs: Keep a complete interaction history with notes and automatic donation logging.
- Integrated CRM Tools: Use Contacts seamlessly with Mightycause's full suite of nonprofit fundraising tools and integrate with many common third-party tools.
With the launch of Contacts, Mightycause strengthens its position as an all-in-one fundraising platform for 501(c)(3) organizations looking to streamline operations and drive more meaningful donor engagement.
📈 Supporting Nonprofits Nationwide
From donation pages to peer-to-peer fundraising to giving day campaigns, Mightycause powers tens of thousands of organizations across the U.S. Contacts now adds advanced CRM capabilities to help nonprofits better manage supporters, improve donor retention, and build long-term fundraising success.
Read more about the new nonprofit CRM release here.
About Mightycause
Mightycause is a modern nonprofit fundraising platform trusted by over 76,000 nonprofits nationwide. The platform offers powerful tools for online fundraising, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and giving events—all designed to help mission-driven organizations raise more with less hassle.
📍 Learn more: https://www.mightycause.com
Media Contact
Greg Sturm
Senior Marketing Manager
Media Contact
Greg Sturm, Mightycause, 1 (202) 800-1618, [email protected], https://www.mightycause.com/
SOURCE Mightycause
Share this article