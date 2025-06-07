Mightycause Launches "Contacts": A Smarter Nonprofit CRM for Donor Management and Engagement

"We built Contacts to help nonprofits move beyond spreadsheets and siloed systems. This CRM was created specifically for the way nonprofit fundraisers actually work: fast, focused, and relationship-driven." Post this

"We built Contacts to help nonprofits move beyond spreadsheets and siloed systems" said Bethany Natoli, VP at Mightycause. "This CRM was created specifically for the way nonprofit fundraisers actually work: fast, focused, and relationship-driven."

Bethany Natoli , VP

🚀 Key Features of Mightycause Contacts:

Donor Relationship Tracking: Access real-time profiles with donation history, notes, tags, communication, and campaign engagement.

Custom Segmentation: Build targeted donor lists with over 60 customizable fields including campaign activity, giving levels, tags, and much more.

Smart Activity Logs: Keep a complete interaction history with notes and automatic donation logging.

Integrated CRM Tools: Use Contacts seamlessly with Mightycause's full suite of nonprofit fundraising tools and integrate with many common third-party tools.

With the launch of Contacts, Mightycause strengthens its position as an all-in-one fundraising platform for 501(c)(3) organizations looking to streamline operations and drive more meaningful donor engagement.

📈 Supporting Nonprofits Nationwide

From donation pages to peer-to-peer fundraising to giving day campaigns, Mightycause powers tens of thousands of organizations across the U.S. Contacts now adds advanced CRM capabilities to help nonprofits better manage supporters, improve donor retention, and build long-term fundraising success.

Read more about the new nonprofit CRM release here.

About Mightycause

Mightycause is a modern nonprofit fundraising platform trusted by over 76,000 nonprofits nationwide. The platform offers powerful tools for online fundraising, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and giving events—all designed to help mission-driven organizations raise more with less hassle.

📍 Learn more: https://www.mightycause.com

Media Contact

Greg Sturm

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Greg Sturm, Mightycause, 1 (202) 800-1618, [email protected], https://www.mightycause.com/

SOURCE Mightycause