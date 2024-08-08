MiglioreLaw Demands Accountability and Transparency from Butler County Officials After Information Request Denial Following Attempted Assassination of Trump

As we await the decision on our appeal, we urge the District Attorney to prioritize transparency and accountability. The public deserves a clear and comprehensive understanding of the coordination—or lack thereof—between local and federal law enforcement agencies on that fateful day. Post this

Rudolph J. Migliore, President of MiglioreLaw, stated, "In light of the attempted assassination of a former president, the need for transparency is at its greatest. The public has a right to know what measures were taken and where the failures occurred to ensure such a grave incident does not happen again. The denial of our request for records under the Right-to-Know Law is unacceptable and undermines public trust in our institutions."

MiglioreLaw has appealed the denial to the Butler County District Attorney, emphasizing the critical importance of these records in understanding the events leading up to the attempted assassination and ensuring accountability. The firm argues that the records are subject to disclosure under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law and that public interest in transparency outweighs any exemption claims. A full copy of the appeal can be found at: Migliorelaw.com/butler .

"As we await the decision on our appeal, we urge the District Attorney to prioritize transparency and accountability. The public deserves a clear and comprehensive understanding of the coordination—or lack thereof—between local and federal law enforcement agencies on that fateful day," Migliore added.

MiglioreLaw remains committed to pursuing all legal avenues to secure the disclosure of these vital records and calls on the Butler County community and officials to support this essential pursuit of transparency and justice.

