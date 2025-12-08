"Migraine Matters: Bridging the Care Gap" Wins Silver Davey Award for Excellence in Health Advocacy Storytelling

"Our collaboration with Medical Impact Ventures transformed complex data into a compelling human narrative — one that moves policymakers, payers, and providers alike." — Carrie Howell Post this

The Davey Awards celebrate the world's best small agencies with big ideas. This recognition underscores how MIV and AMF are redefining patient and provider engagement through Hollywood-caliber storytelling fused with scientific rigor — a new genre MIV calls medical evidence filmmaking.

Illuminating the Human Cost of Delayed Care

Produced and directed by MIV in partnership with AMF, "Migraine Matters: Bridging the Care Gap" reveals the unseen barriers women face when navigating fragmented health systems for migraine care. Through intimate patient stories and expert commentary, the film exposes how delayed diagnosis and inadequate coordination impact mental, physical, and financial well-being — and how evidence-based advocacy can change that story.

"Medical evidence filmmaking is the next frontier in healthcare communication," said Matt Wayne, Managing Director of outcomes agency Medical Impact Ventures and co-director of the film. "My goal is to do for healthcare what Coppola and Spielberg did for film — to make it both visionary and deeply human. By merging clinical data with cinematic storytelling, we can humanize statistics, mobilize stakeholders, and ultimately improve outcomes. Medical evidence filmmaking isn't about awareness; it's about transformation. From data to film, from evidence to impact — that's the mission."

"Every medical evidence film we produce is designed to close a real care gap," Wayne added. "When we can increase the number of quality days lived, we know we've achieved what medicine and media together are capable of. Our north star is measurable empathy — using storytelling not just to inform, but to improve lives."

AMF's Mission Brought to Life

"This award validates how powerful partnerships can be when advocacy meets innovation," said Carrie Howell, CEO of the American Migraine Foundation. "Our collaboration with Medical Impact Ventures transformed complex data into a compelling human narrative — one that moves policymakers, payers, and providers alike. Together, we've shown that storytelling informed by evidence can change the trajectory of care for millions living with migraine."

Hosted on AMF's website and amplified through MIV's Outcomes Storytelling microsite, the campaign has reached thousands of patients, clinicians, and policymakers since its debut — bridging awareness with measurable engagement across the migraine community. The film was featured by AMF at the American Headache Society's annual meeting in Minneapolis and will be showcased again at the upcoming conference in Arizona.

Funding for this project was provided through an independent medical education grant from Pfizer Inc. The content was developed independently by the American Migraine Foundation and Medical Impact Ventures.

