Mike Flanagan Named Senior Vice President, Business Development, at ETHOS Treatment, LLC to Support Ongoing Rapid Growth

Healthcare executive brings more than 20 years of experience to one of the region's fastest-growing behavioral health organizations.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETHOS Treatment, LLC has named Mike Flanagan, Senior Vice President of Business Development. The Company has experienced rapid expansion, growing to seven locations, telehealth services, and over 40 counselors in the past few years. Flanagan will continue to drive ETHOS' growth as the Company executes plans to expand into new markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and U.S. in the coming years.
"With his deep expertise in healthcare, particularly around innovation, business planning, and growth strategies, Mike adds a whole new dimension to our leadership team," said Brendan Young, CEO and co-founder. "The growth we have been experiencing is great confirmation of our disruptive model. He will play a critical role as we continue our expansion into new markets, delivering the type of care our clients need."
ETHOS has a unique, disruptive model for the delivery of Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). IOP is an alternative to inpatient services for patients who do not require a full-time, facility treatment regimen. Some of the main benefits of IOP are cost compared to inpatient services, which can be 10 times or more, along with the patient's ability to receive services while in their real-life settings.
"Some IOP programs have been the subject of negativity in a few markets around out-of-network and questionable billing practices, and counselor burnout," added Young. "ETHOS' disruptive model is designed to ensure clients receive timely assistance in overcoming obstacles and benefit from needed structure, consistency, and accountability. The Company does this by aggressively investing in the people providing care, putting them in the best position to deliver the best experience and outcomes to the patient."
"Our goal is to interrupt self-destructive routines with healthy ones," added Michael Blanche, Chief Clinical Office, and co-founder, "Our clients have school, work, and family obligations, so outpatient therapy enables them to meet the demands of normal life and apply the skills they learn in real-world settings."
With outpatient treatment centers in Philadelphia, West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, Collegeville, Broomall, Jenkintown, Wyomissing, and Telehealth, ETHOS helps adults and adolescents with mental health issues and substance use disorders through IOP, individual counseling, small group, and family therapy, all of which maximize the potential for long-term, sustainable recovery. Several locations offer specialty programs for people with gambling disorders, and eating disorders, as well as groups specifically for first responders and people who have experienced trauma.
"The ETHOS mission of 'helping people help people' truly resonates with me and is an incredible value proposition in the market," Flanagan said. "Our differentiated, people-centric model that allows clinicians to focus on high-quality care that best supports our patients' healing journeys is a mission I am thrilled to be a part of and help grow."
To learn more about ETHOS, visit https://www.ethostreatment.com.
Media Contact
Chris Murray, ETHOS, 1 484-645-2508, [email protected], ethostreatment.com
SOURCE ETHOS
Share this article