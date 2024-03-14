Mike Flanagan Named Senior Vice President, Business Development, at ETHOS Treatment, LLC to Support Ongoing Rapid Growth

"The growth we have been experiencing is great confirmation of our disruptive model. He will play a critical role as we continue our expansion into new markets, delivering the type of care our clients need." Post this

ETHOS has a unique, disruptive model for the delivery of Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). IOP is an alternative to inpatient services for patients who do not require a full-time, facility treatment regimen. Some of the main benefits of IOP are cost compared to inpatient services, which can be 10 times or more, along with the patient's ability to receive services while in their real-life settings.

"Some IOP programs have been the subject of negativity in a few markets around out-of-network and questionable billing practices, and counselor burnout," added Young. "ETHOS' disruptive model is designed to ensure clients receive timely assistance in overcoming obstacles and benefit from needed structure, consistency, and accountability. The Company does this by aggressively investing in the people providing care, putting them in the best position to deliver the best experience and outcomes to the patient."

"Our goal is to interrupt self-destructive routines with healthy ones," added Michael Blanche, Chief Clinical Office, and co-founder, "Our clients have school, work, and family obligations, so outpatient therapy enables them to meet the demands of normal life and apply the skills they learn in real-world settings."

With outpatient treatment centers in Philadelphia, West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, Collegeville, Broomall, Jenkintown, Wyomissing, and Telehealth, ETHOS helps adults and adolescents with mental health issues and substance use disorders through IOP, individual counseling, small group, and family therapy, all of which maximize the potential for long-term, sustainable recovery. Several locations offer specialty programs for people with gambling disorders, and eating disorders, as well as groups specifically for first responders and people who have experienced trauma.

"The ETHOS mission of 'helping people help people' truly resonates with me and is an incredible value proposition in the market," Flanagan said. "Our differentiated, people-centric model that allows clinicians to focus on high-quality care that best supports our patients' healing journeys is a mission I am thrilled to be a part of and help grow."

