Mike Kessler retires from Young Marines National Foundation - New chairman John Reed announced

"I have had the pleasure of being associated with the Young Marines for 25 years," Kessler said. "In all the years working with the Young Marines, the most impactful thing I've learned is volunteers are the cornerstone of the program. They do the heavy lifting." Post this

At the same event, Colonel John Reed, USMC (Ret.), was named Kessler's successor. Reed also served 26 years on active duty and another nine as the CEO and founder of Reed Charters, serving the federal government in National Security Strategy.

Kessler, hired in 1999, is credited with the founding of the modern Young Marines. His greatest pride was (and is) observing how well the young people do after they leave the Young Marines program.

"I have had the pleasure of being associated with the Young Marines for 25 years, having served as the National Director for 16 years and on the foundation since its inception in 2015," Kessler said.

Kessler was praised consistently for his great understanding of the congressional process. In addition, he has intellect, character, confidence, charisma, and experience, all of which has benefited both the Young Marines and its national foundation.

He is an expert on fiduciary accountability, an understanding of non-profit law, the value of strategic planning, operational oversight, board development, employee relations and human resource management.

"It has been an honor to serve with Mike Kessler; he has done so much for both organizations, the kids, the volunteers, and me personally," said Mike Zeliff national executive director, Young Marines National Foundation. "We are all very fortunate to have him in our lives."

Kessler says he's extremely proud of the recognition the Young Marines received from the Department of Defense in receiving more than a dozen Fulcrum Shield Awards for excellence in youth anti-drug education.

"In all the years working with a youth organization such as the Young Marines, the most impactful thing I've learned is volunteers are the cornerstone of the program," Kessler said. "They do the heavy lifting, and without them we wouldn't be where we are."

Col John Reed, USMC (Ret)

On June 21, 2024, Col John Reed, USMC (Ret) assumed responsibility as chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Young Marines National Foundation. Reed recognizes Mike's well-deserved retirement, and requested he remain an executive advisor due to his intimate knowledge of the program.

Reed served 26 years as a Marine Infantry Officer. He founded a small business in 2015 and enjoys providing high quality professional consultants to the Navy and the Marine Corps. With his business acumen, his vision is to bring new energy and innovation to philanthropic fundraising of private sector businesses and individuals.

"We strive to instill qualities of leadership, discipline, respect for veterans, and community service while promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle in tomorrow's leaders in American society," he said.

About the Young Marines National Foundation

The Young Marines National Foundation provides financial support to the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines through the solicitation, preservation, and distribution of gifts, grants, and matching funds from individuals, corporations, and foundations.

For more information, visit: https://youngmarinesfoundation.org.

