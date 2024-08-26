Mike Lindell Partners with Goldco to Help Americans Protect Their Retirement Savings

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, has teamed up with Goldco to help Americans protect their retirement savings through precious metals, amid rising inflation, national debt, and geopolitical instability. Lindell endorses Goldco, citing gold and silver as crucial for financial security, describing them as "the biggest insurance policy" for one's savings. Goldco, recognized for its rapid growth and exceptional customer service, has made the Inc. 5000 list for eight years and received accolades from Money.com and the Gold Stevie Awards. The company's focus on customer education and service facilitates easy diversification into gold and silver, aiming to safeguard retirement funds against economic uncertainties.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and a prominent conservative entrepreneur, has partnered with Goldco to empower Americans with the knowledge and tools needed to safeguard their retirement savings through precious metals. Lindell's endorsement of Goldco comes at a critical time as the U.S. faces rising inflation, increasing national debt, higher taxes, and growing geopolitical instability. These economic factors have historically threatened the financial security of many Americans, especially those without diversification into physical gold and silver.
"I'll tell you what, your money's safe with physical gold and silver," says Lindell. "This is like the biggest insurance policy you can ever do for yourself, and that's why I partnered with the best gold company out there - Goldco."
Mike Lindell's endorsement highlights the layer of protection that gold offers from potential government overreach as the national debt continues to spiral out of control. Rising inflation is a constant concern for many people nearing retirement and gold serves as a time-tested hedge against the erosion of purchasing power.
Which is why he did his due diligence and selected Goldco as his preferred gold partner. Goldco has been proudly named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth consecutive year. Additionally, Money.com (Money Magazine) recently recognized Goldco for its exceptional customer service, naming it the top choice among eight leading gold IRA companies. The company was also honored as the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Fastest Growing Company in the 2024 American Business Awards.
With a strong focus on customer education and service, Goldco simplifies the process of diversifying retirement portfolios with gold and silver. Their simple approach ensures that customers can secure their financial future with confidence in just a few easy steps. Renowned for its exceptional customer service, Goldco recently achieved the impressive milestone of receiving over 6,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers.
If you are interested in learning more about the benefits of precious metals ownership, visit mikelikesgold.com.
