Mike Love's Club Kokomo Spirits Launches Line of Artisanal Rums

"The spirit of Kokomo is the serenity and good vibrations you feel when hanging out with your closest friends or family, preferably on a sandy beach," said Love, "We took it, distilled it and bottled it for everyone who takes a sip to enjoy, anywhere. Much like a Beach Boys song."

With the three new craft rums, all blended and bottled by hand, people across the US can now experience the Kokomo spirit for themselves. The three new expressions include:

Artisanal White Rum (MSRP: $29.99): With an aroma of honey and pineapple, the first sip will bring flavors of fruit with an element of delicious complexity, followed by a smooth finish with refreshing notes of melon and mango. No added sugar or artificial flavoring.

90 proof, 45% ABV

Gluten free

Additive free

Barrel Finished Rum (MSRP: $59.99): Featuring a proprietary blend of eight and 10-year-old Jamaican, Barbadian and Dominican rums, the Barrel Finished Rum is aged in new oak and ex-whiskey casks. It is blended exclusively by master distiller, Geoff Longenecker, and finished in hand-selected bourbon barrels. This rum boasts a woodsy aroma with soft vanilla, plus flavors of oak and caramel with lingering hints of bourbon and stone fruit.

92 proof, 46% ABV

Ultra refined profile

Elevated whiskey alternative

Gluten free

Additive free

Tahitian Vanilla Rum (MSRP: $31.99): An exotic tribute to the white sand beaches of the Caribbean. With a delicate and sweet floral aroma, this well-balanced rum boasts tasting notes of vanilla and spice with an extremely smooth finish. It leaves lingering hints of vanilla achieved using fragrant, ripe, whole Tahitian vanilla beans.

80 proof, 40% ABV

Gluten free

Additive free

Flavor derived from whole Tahitian Vanilla bean

Founded in 2022, Club Kokomo Spirits produces award-winning rum and gin-based ready-to-drink canned cocktails in addition to the three new rum offerings. Distilling operations are headed by Geoff Longenecker, founder and owner of "ludicrously small batch" distillery - Seven Caves Spirits. With a passion for how dynamic and delicious rum can be, Longenecker started distilling rum back in 2017, with inspiration drawn from La Jolla's sea caves and rich local botanicals. What Love does with harmony in music, Longenecker does with harmony of flavor.

"Making a rum this good is all about the precision of the craft along with our expertise and Mike Love's vision," said Longnecker. "With naturally derived ingredients that provide a clean yet complex finish, this line of rum is one you're definitely going to want to get your hands on."

Club Kokomo Spirits' new line of rum was crafted to not only be delicious but also affordable.

"We blend tradition with innovation to ensure every sip delivers an unforgettable experience," said Brian Love, Head of Development at Club Kokomo. "We are a true family-owned and operated distillery, which ensures that we can maintain product quality from start to finish. No sacrifices. No shortcuts. Just great rum at an affordable price."

Bottles are available for purchase online at https://shop.clubkokomospirits.com/ and in select local retailers. To find out more, please visit http://www.clubkokomospirits.com.

About Club Kokomo Spirits:

Crafted and produced in San Diego, California and founded by Mike Love, co-founder of the

Beach Boys, Club Kokomo Spirits focuses on providing consumers with a top shelf sensory visit to the islands of the Caribbean.

Club Kokomo Spirits is dedicated to enhancing the rum category through a tireless obsession to quality, craft, and creativity. The products are the result of a shared vision of a legendary rockstar and decorated master distiller, known for promoting harmony through both music and flavor, to create a premium yet accessible spirits line. No sacrifices. No shortcuts.

Club Kokomo Spirits produces award-winning rum and gin-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and a line of artisan crafted, additive free bottled rums. The company prides itself on using high-quality ingredients, including natural sugars and flavors. The premium award-winning spirits are crafted by the subsidiary San Diego-based distillery, Seven Caves.

The family-owned company is supported by a team of passionate and successful entrepreneurs with decades of relevant food and beverage, manufacturing, entertainment, marketing, and restaurant experience. For more information, please visit http://www.clubkokomospirits.com.

