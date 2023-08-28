Mike Pascuzzi, Eric Franklin, John Signorelli Jr. -- Come on Down! French Fry Mavens from CT, OK, CA Named Winners in Coast Packing's 6th Annual 'Tweet-to-Win' Contest

Twitter by Any Other Name is a Rallying Cry for Celebration from West's Top Supplier of Animal Fat Shortenings, as Coast Offers Serious Bling for Twitter Wit

VERNON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping the Sixth Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries "Tweet-to-Win" Contest, Coast Packing Company has honored three French fry fans for creativity and whimsy in the service of beef tallow: First Prize winner Mike Pascuzzi of Tolland, CT, Second Prize winner Eric Franklin of Norman, OK, and Third Prize winner John Signorelli Jr., of Murrieta, CA.

One of the nation's leading suppliers of animal fat shortenings. Coast has once again inspired fry fans to wax poetic, extolling their desire for fries prepped in beef tallow. Back in the day, beef fat fries were what helped make a certain major burger chain famous. Coast asked contestants to submit their favorite ditties around these special spuds.

The contest (https://coastpacking.com/resources/blog/beeftallowfrenchfries-tweet-to-win-contest/) is a golden (pun intended) opportunity for participants to take home actual loot while celebrating #NationalBeefTallowDay, which coincides with #NationalFrenchFryDay.

Mike (Twitter handle: All Sports Fan @mickeydo7; winning Twitter post: https://twitter.com/mickeydo7/status/1680033384570015744?s=20) will take home de Buyer Swing Plus Mandoline + All-Clad Deep Fryer + tub of Coast Packing Beef Tallow Shortening ($440 MSRP).

Eric (Twitter handle: Franklin Family @erfman61; winning Twitter post: https://twitter.com/erfman61/status/1684738496844443649?s=20) will receive a $200 gift certificate to his favorite restaurant.

John (Twitter handle: John @John_Sig; winning Twitter post: https://twitter.com/John_Sig/status/1684765890783694848?s=20) walks away with a French Fries Scented Candle & Friyay Fries Pillow ($60 MSRP).

Fry lovers submitted a favorite restaurant that features beef tallow French fries (by including the hashtag #BeefTallowFrenchFries and tag @CoastPackingCo.), along with a suitable ditty and a photo befitting the occasion. Winning entries were selected based on originality and creativity. Among the restaurants contestants named: Outback Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Siesta Key Summer House, John Howie Steakhouse, Harpoon Brewery and Neighbors Restaurant.

An initiative of The Healthy Fats Coalition, #NationalBeefTallowDay is a celebration of a traditional animal fat – pure beef tallow shortening – that has been enjoying a resurgence within America's food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens.

"Our hearty congratulations to our winners for their creativity and their good taste," said Eric R. Gustafson, Coast Packing CEO. "This year, X marked the spot for diners. The message of our 'Tweet-to-Win' contest is, 'capture the deliciousness in 280 characters'. In terms of freshness, flavor and texture, there really is no comparison to beef tallow French fries, which is why we encourage consumers to taste for themselves – truly, one bite is all it takes. We encourage everyone to share their love for French fries fried in beef tallow far and wide. And then go have some."

Coast will soon release an updated version of the Ultimate French Fry List, which made its debut on National Beef Tallow Day in 2019.

Now marking its 101st year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, CPG companies, QSR and fast food restaurant chains, broadline food service distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations, and leading bakeries. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

