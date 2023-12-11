Mike Pursley Named Smith's Inaugural Chief Revenue Officer

We are thrilled to integrate Mike's wisdom and skills into the highest level of Smith's Trading management, which will provide an extra layer of assurance and strengthen our ability to consistently manage our largest transactions and support our largest customers. Post this

Mike joined Smith in 1992 as a sales representative for the company's Express Components division and became a fixture for years in the industry's broker landscape. He later took on a support role for Smith's Purchasing department before being named Vice President of Global Purchasing in 2019.

"Mike has been integral in establishing Smith's cost-savings program mechanisms, which are an invaluable component of our service offerings in the current market," said Jennifer Kabbara, President, Americas at Smith. "His expertise, dedication, and energy have helped to grow the company, and he can always be relied on to ensure Smith's interests are properly protected."

With a proven ability to maximize opportunities and a keen awareness of appropriate risk tolerance, Mike will continue to work with the company's Trading management team to provide top-notch service to its global customers. He will also serve as a resource to Smith's Trading team worldwide to support business growth and development.

"We are thrilled to integrate Mike's wisdom and skills into the highest level of Smith's Trading management, which will provide an extra layer of assurance and strengthen our ability to consistently manage our largest transactions and support our largest customers," said Marc Barnhill, Chief Executive Officer at Smith. "His multifaceted approach to responsible procurement will help drive innovation and service excellence, and I look forward to the continued success he will generate for Smith."

