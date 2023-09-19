Mike's Organic Curry Love Launches New Demeter-Certified Biodynamic Cans

"The biodynamic cans are a natural progression of our product offerings and we're extremely proud of their creation and the reception we're receiving worldwide," said Chef Mike. Tweet this

Renowned chef Michael Buechi grew up on a biodynamic farm in Switzerland, where he learned the traits of organic and biodynamic farming. This is the backbone of the tantalizing vegan and gluten-free line, made with clean, USDA Certified Organic ingredients.

"The biodynamic cans are a natural progression of our product offerings and we're extremely proud of their creation and the reception we're receiving worldwide," said Chef Mike. "I share a mutual love of organic cooking, clean eating and gardening with my partner Laurie Sebestyen and together, we're cooking up amazing things!"

The Biodynamic Coconut Cream is made from carefully selected coconuts grown using biodynamic farming methods. The cream embodies a smooth and natural texture, allowing the true essence of coconut to shine through. Unsweetened and free from artificial additives, it provides a versatile and wholesome option for a range of recipes, from curries and desserts to smoothies and baked goods.

The Biodynamic Curry Collection features green and red Thai curry sauces crafted using biodynamic coconut cream and premium, organically sourced herbs, spices and vegetables with authentic flavor profiles for discerning curry lovers. Versatile and delicious, these sauces elevate classic Thai dishes and fusion cuisine alike.

The brand is available on Amazon. For more information, visit http://www.currylove.com.

About Mike's Organic Curry Love:

Based in Boise, Idaho, Mike's Organic Curry Love is the go-to source for curry pastes and sauces that elevate every meal. The vegan brand, created by a renowned chef to the stars, works with farmers who protect the soil for the cleanest and tastiest curry. Prepare your favorite curry dish on the fly and be the envy of your friends and loved ones! All products are USDA Organic.

