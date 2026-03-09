Mil-Com Security Solutions and IndustrialEnet Partner to Advance Gunshot Detection and Response for Critical Infrastructure

"Integrating Boomerang with iEnet Converge enables owners and operators not only to reliably detect gunfire, but to immediately verify events, assess situational context, and execute controlled response actions," said Chris Connors, CEO at Mil-Com Security Solutions. Post this

Through this collaboration, iEnet will integrate its cybersecurity, systems engineering, and multi-vendor integration expertise with the Boomerang platform, enabling a more secure, resilient, and response-ready solution for utilities and critical infrastructure owners facing increasingly complex physical security threats. iEnet Converge is a solution with direct integration compatibility into the industry's leading video management systems, long range acoustic devices (LRAD), and camera manufacturers.

"By integrating Boomerang, the world's most accurate and widely-fielded shooter detection system with iEnet Converge, the resulting solution enables owners and operators not only to reliably detect gunfire, but to immediately verify events, assess situational context, and execute controlled response actions," said Chris Connors, CEO at Mil-Com Security Solutions. "Customers will immediately benefit from enhanced cybersecurity and compliance support aligned with a scalable, ONVIF-compatible interface to third-party systems such as video management systems and advanced camera slew-to-cue capabilities that will enable faster visual verification and tracking of detected threats."

iEnet Converge sits below the existing video management systems and above Boomerang, cameras, and LRAD, unifying detection, visual verification, situational awareness, and response into a single operational workflow without replacing customers' existing systems.

"Together, iEnet and Mil-Com are bringing Boomerang's world-class shooter detection technology empowered with iEnet's 'first of its kind' video validation and incident response capabilities to the critical infrastructure physical security market," said Jon Amack, CEO at iEnet. "This relationship is the result of years of close collaboration successfully deploying joint solutions to protect some of the nation's most critical electric utility assets. I'm truly excited and honored to be a part of this formalized relationship."

With more than 4,000 Boomerang systems currently installed to protect U.S. critical infrastructure, and another 11,000 systems deployed by U.S. and allied forces since 2008, Boomerang is the most widely implemented gunshot detection and reporting system in the industry.

About Mil-Com

Mil-Com Security Solutions is at the forefront of cutting-edge shooter detection systems, delivering proven performance and experience-driven solutions that significantly enhance asset protection against today's evolving threats.

Mil-Com's shooter detection technology represents the industry's gold standard, engineered specifically to protect assets and save lives. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, Fortune 500 organizations, and top U.S. energy companies, Mil-Com's superior gunshot detection products have been successfully deployed at hundreds of high-risk, high-value sites across the nation.

About iEnet

IndustrialEnet is a leading provider of engineered networking, security, and transportation technology solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial environments. For nearly 30 years, iEnet has helped organizations strengthen connectivity, enhance situational awareness, and modernize field operations through reliable, interoperable systems designed to perform in real-world conditions.

Serving utilities, oil and gas, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), public safety, and industrial facilities, iEnet combines engineering-led design, proof-of-concept validation, and hands-on integration to ensure complex, multi-vendor technologies work together seamlessly. The company's offerings span industrial networking, security and surveillance integration, remote monitoring, rugged field infrastructure, and specialized detection programs.

