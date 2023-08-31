Milam & Greene CEO Heather Greene Honored as "Master Blender of the Year" by Bourbon Women, WOW (Women of Whiskey) Awards

Heather knows whiskey, and she knows business. There aren't many, if any, women who successfully lead a growing multi-million-dollar company and serve as the whiskey architect. This makes her an anomaly and inspiration to many in the industry. Tweet this

"Heather knows whiskey, and she knows business," says Sharon Whieldon, Milam & Greene Whiskey marketing director and industry veteran. "There aren't a lot of people who can build such a successful company and serve as the whiskey architect at the same time. She's an anomaly and inspiration."

Greene has long been a trailblazer in the whiskey industry. She was the first American woman to serve on the Scotch Malt Whiskey Society Tasting Panel and the first woman to write a whiskey book shortlisted in the New York Times. Under her creative whiskey direction, Milam & Greene Whiskey is now one of the most awarded and buzzed-about whiskies in the U.S. It has won "Best in Show" for the Port Finished Rye at the American Craft Spirits Awards and Gold and Double Gold medals for their bourbons at numerous prestigious international competitions. Peers at the ASCOT awards named Milam & Greene Whiskey "Rising Spirits Company in America 2023."

Under Greene's leadership Milam & Greene Whiskey was among the first distilleries to celebrate blending vintage Straight Bourbon casks with bourbon from very young casks, something others thought was "a wild thing to do." Blending whiskey as young as 2 years with 13-year-old whiskey, let alone blending whiskies from various distilleries and different types of stills was unheard of and somewhat frowned upon when Milam & Greene introduced Triple Cask Bourbon in 2019.

"I love how old whiskeys mingle with young whiskeys," says Greene. "Each brings such a unique personality to the table, and together they can create something sublime. Milam & Greene Triple Cask Bourbon, which blends three differently aged whiskeys from three states, was designed in early 2018 and released in 2019 and remains the whiskey closest to my heart. We add vintage whiskey to every batch of Triple Cask Bourbon, and that's why it's such a gorgeous sipper at any price."

Milam & Greene Whiskey is well-known for its skilled distilling and blending across a multitude of products that include their much sought-after limited-edition Blender's Reserve Collection which includes Very Small Batch Bourbon, Unabridged Volumes Bourbon, and Castle Hill Vintage Series. Heather Greene and her team first released their award-winning core range including Triple Cask Bourbon and Port Cask Finished Rye in 2019, and since then these small-batch products have propelled the company into one of the most successful independently-run whiskey companies in America. Milam & Greene whiskies are known for their finesse, refinement, nuance, and ethereal quality.

About the WOW Awards

The WOW awards recognize exceptional women leaders who have made indelible marks on the whiskey industry. As a pioneer in supporting female bourbon enthusiasts, Bourbon Women is the first female whiskey consumer group in the nation and takes immense pride in presenting the WOW awards, reinforcing a commitment to honoring the achievements of women in spirits.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers. For more information visit: www.milamandgreenewhiskey. com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook Instagram, and Twitter.

