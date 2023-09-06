Milam & Greene Unveils Unabridged Volume 2 Bourbon, the First Release of the Limited Autumn 2023 Blender's Reserve Collection

Only our finest casks make it into Unabridged Volume 2. Some vintage casks lost 68% of the liquid in them from evaporation. What's left is a rich and luxurious bourbon. Blended together, the whiskey from these barrels creates an exciting novel. Tweet this

"Only a tiny percentage of our finest casks make it into Unabridged Volume 2," says Heather Greene, master blender and CEO. "Some of these vintage casks lost 68% of the liquid in them from evaporation over time. What's left is a rich and luxurious bourbon that adds the perfect amount of wood notes. We also selected young casks for bright flavors popping with fruits and florals. The lucky seven-year-old casks were influenced by the hot summer Texan climate, adding a richness you wouldn't otherwise find at this age. Blended together, the whiskey from these barrels creates an exciting novel."

To create Unabridged Volume 2, the Milam & Greene whiskey team harvests bourbon that they distilled in the small copper pot still in Texas and in larger column stills in Kentucky, both using malted rye in the proprietary mash bill. The malted rye, an ingredient that makes Milam & Greene truly unique in the world of whiskey, rounds the flavor of the grain, revealing a soft chocolaty note. Tennessee barrels of different ages add structure and tannins to round out this exciting blend.

"Both pot and column stills bring enticing characteristics to whiskey, "says Marlene Holmes, master distiller. "Pot Stills are more difficult to work with, and a little bit wild but they create a toasty and rich profile. Whereas the traditional column still I distill with in Kentucky creates a more refined distillate."

Adding to the complexity and flavors of the Unabridged Volume 2 are the dramatic climate swings in Texas where many barrels are aged. Milam & Greene continually tastes and monitors barrels in four different states.

"Climate is yet another ingredient that contributes to the flavors of all our whiskies, including this one," says Rikk Munroe, Milam & Greene Whiskey distillery manager. "The distilling team monitors our cask maturation closely to ensure we have just the right flavor profiles. A few of the casks used to create Unabridged Volume 2 required storage in a vatting tank to halt the effects of aging and evaporation in anticipation of creating this whiskey."

The Milam & Greene expert distilling team blind-tasted five different blends to get a consensus on the exact recipe for Unabridged Volume 2. The team of 10 people made a unanimous decision on the final blend for this release, something that has never happened at the distillery.

Cask Strength Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 2

This second release of Unabridged builds on the strong heritage of Milam & Greene Unabridged Vol. 1, which was recognized as a Double Platinum winner in the prestigious Ascot Awards. It draws exceptional complexity and bold character through the blending of casks distilled in three different states and of various age ranges. It has fragrant aromas of dark cherry, fig, sweet almond, menthol, fine boot leather, anise, and caramel candy. Milam & Greene Unabridged is full-bodied with a viscous mouthfeel carrying bold flavors of dark cherry cola notes characteristic of well-aged bourbon followed by dark brown sugar, sweet black tea, marzipan, and oak. The whiskey's flavor develops into a round smooth oily finish with fresh bread, licorice, and citrus oil.

Milam & Greene's Unabridged Volume 2 is cask strength and bottled at 58.8% ABV / 117.6 Proof. The distillery team recommends letting it rest in the glass to breathe for a moment before enjoying it neat, on ice, with a teaspoon of water, or in a cocktail. Fifty-six barrels distilled in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas were used to create Unabridged. The ages of each barrel are detailed below:

11 Casks, 16 Year, Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey influenced by Texan and Tennessee climates

climates 18 Casks, 7 Year, Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey influenced by Texan and Tennessee climates

climates 5 Casks, 4 Year, Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey influenced by the Tennessee climate

climate 9 Casks, 3.5 Year, Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye influenced by the Kentucky climate

climate 11 Casks, 2 Year, Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye influenced by the Kentucky climate

climate 2 Casks, 2 Year, Texas Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye influenced by the Texas climate

Pricing and Availability

Unabridged Volume 2: A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies is available for a suggested retail price of $94.99 at select fine retailers in the U.S. and in Alberta, Canada as well as available on the Milam & Greene website. Only 800 cases were produced of this limited-edition bourbon. It is the first offering from the autumn 2023 Blender's Reserve Collection which includes the upcoming releases of Very Small Batch 2 Bourbon and the final release of their Vintage Castle Hill Series, Batch 3.

Milam & Greene whiskey is distributed by Southern Wine and Spirits, Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits, Empire Merchants, Heidelberg Distributing, Brescome Barton, Baystate Wine & Spirits, and Best Brands.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers. For more information visit: www.milamandgreenewhiskey. com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Milam & Greene