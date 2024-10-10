Milam & Greene Whiskey Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon is Ready to Fly

Barn owls love to roost in the rafters. For this special release, we plucked the barrel from the top row of our rickhouse where it was exposed to more heat and lost more water to evaporation. That increases the proof and concentrates the flavors in the barrel. This whiskey soars. Post this

Milam & Greene Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon is named for the nocturnal birds found year-round throughout Texas, that like to nest in many man-made structures such as barns, attics, and even whiskey warehouses. These owls are unlikely to be found during daylight, which can be taken as a recommendation for when to enjoy the Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon. Pour a glass at dusk and scan the treetops for silent owls patrolling the rolling hills and nearby fields.

"Barn Owls are nocturnal and nearly silent in flight, so catching a glimpse of one is truly special," said Milam & Greene's Head Whiskey Maker, Rikk Munroe. "Much like the wild Barn Owl, this whiskey is quite rare with only 158 bottles harvested from the barrel at a whopping 130 proof. Whiskey collectors will have to be quick to catch this Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon."

The Wildlife Collection: Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon

This limited-edition, cask-strength Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon was pulled from cask #508, yielding 158 bottles of 130 proof (65% ABV) whiskey. It was distilled in Tennessee with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It was barreled in Tennessee on March 8, 2016, where it was aged for six years and eight months. It was then transported to Blanco, Texas, and aged on the highest row, on the south side of Milam & Greene Rickhouse 1 for an additional one year and eight months during which it endured multiple days-long freezing events as well as extended periods of triple-digit heat. Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon was bottled on July 15, 2024, after aging for a total of eight years, four months, and seven days.

Mahogany in color, Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon bursts with aromas of sweet almond, maple syrup, cedar, barbeque smoke, brûléed turbinado sugar, and cherry Chapstick. It has a viscous mouthfeel layered with a big rush of cherry flavor, dates, chocolate toffee bar, and rye toast. The finish features more cherry flavor as well as hints of biscuit and caramel.

Pricing and Availability

Milam & Greene Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon is available for $149.99 only on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room beginning at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) on Thursday, October 17, 2024. This extremely limited release of only 158 cask-strength bottles is expected to sell out quickly. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection will benefit the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers. Named after its founder, Texas entrepreneur Marsha Milam, and CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey embodies the dedication and expertise of its remarkable team. Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. Milam & Greene earned recognition as the "2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year" at The Ascot Awards followed by Heather Greene being awarded "Master Blender of the Year." The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in casks with an assortment of char levels, located in rickhouses spread across four states with varying climates and terroir resulting in a variety of flavors that create the most thorough array of casks collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. For more information visit: milamandgreenewhiskey.com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

Conservation is the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's (TPWF) heartbeat, and they invest in projects that literally breathe new life into Texas. Since 1991, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation has raised and invested over $240 million to advance Texas' proud outdoor traditions and conserve our state's wildlife, habitat, and natural resources. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's vision is for all Texans to have access to the wild things and wild places in our state, both now and for generations to come. Learn more about their work at www.tpwf.org.

