Milam & Greene Whiskey Releases the Third Volume in Its Critically Acclaimed Unabridged Series

"Customers love cask-strength whiskeys," says Greene of Milam & Greene Whiskey. "They had been asking us for years to create one, and we answered by creating the Unabridged series... Judging from the reaction at this year's Kentucky Bourbon Festival, we nailed it once again." Post this

Unabridged Volume 3 follows in the footsteps of its prestigious predecessors. Unabridged Volume 1 debuted in 2022 and was recognized as a Double Platinum winner in the esteemed Ascot Awards. Unabridged Volume 2 was unveiled in 2023 to even better reviews and was also recognized as a Double Platinum winner in the Ascot Awards and listed in the Top 25 Whiskeys of 2023 by acclaimed whiskey expert Fred Minnick.

For this year's release, the Milam & Greene expert team blind-tasted various barrels and specific blends before landing on an exact formula. Unabridged Volume 3 is a blend of 49 barrels of bourbon that marries a 10-year-old and 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon for backbone with a 4-year-old Texas malted-rye bourbon for sweetness. Some Tennessee bourbon is added for vanilla and balance. The proof clocks in at 118 proof, making this blend perfect for drinking neat or with a couple of ice cubes.

"Customers love cask-strength whiskeys," says Greene of Milam & Greene Whiskey. "They had been asking us for years to create one, and we answered by creating the Unabridged series. The trick was to do something full of flavor and personality while still retaining elegance. Judging from the reaction at this year's Kentucky Bourbon Festival, we nailed it once again."

Cask Strength Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 3

Mahogany in color, this blend of bourbons has fragrant aromas of caramelized brown sugar and notes of honeysuckle, almond, oak, cigar boxes, and old fine leather. On the palate, Milam & Greene's Unabridged Volume 3 is smooth yet viscous with notes of sweet cornbread, crème brûlée, vanilla, peanut brittle, and malted milk chocolate. The finish is dangerously smooth with notes of marzipan, baking spice, and simple syrup.

Milam & Greene's Unabridged Volume 3 is cask-strength and bottled at 59% ABV / 118 Proof. It is a blend of six different whiskeys. A total of 49 barrels distilled in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas were used to create Unabridged Volume 3. The various ages of each barrel are detailed below, indicating the number of casks used, followed by the age of those barrels and the type of whiskey inside:

4 casks of 10-year-old Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

13 casks of 9-year-old Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

7 casks of 6-year-old Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

5 casks of 4-year-old Texas Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye

5 casks of 4-year-old Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey

15 casks of 3.5-year-old Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye

Pricing and Availability

Unabridged Volume 3: A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys will soon be available for a suggested retail price of $94.99 on the Milam & Greene website and at select fine retailers across the U.S. Unabridged Volume 3 is the newest addition to the distillery's Blender's Reserve Collection which also includes Milam & Greene's new Bottled in Bond Bourbon, Very Small Batch Bourbon, and Vintage Castle Hill Series. This year, the distillery offers its newest edition of the Unabridged Collection packaged in a beautiful embossed box perfect for holiday gift-giving. Only 1,554 six-pack cases of this limited-edition blend were bottled for release.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers. Named after its founder, Texas entrepreneur Marsha Milam, and CEO, master blender, and author Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey embodies the dedication and expertise of its remarkable team. Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. Milam & Greene earned recognition as the "2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year" at The Ascot Awards followed by Greene being awarded "2023 Master Blender of the Year" and Holmes being honored as "2024 Master Distiller of the Year." The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in casks with an assortment of char levels, located in rickhouses spread across four states with varying climates and terroir resulting in a variety of flavors that create the most thorough array of casks collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. For more information visit: http://www.milamandgreenewhiskey.com/. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jennifer, Big Thirst Marketing, 1 5127319486, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com

SOURCE Milam & Greene Whiske