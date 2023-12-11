Milam & Greene Whiskey Releases White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel Bourbon -- The Fifth and Final Edition in The Wildlife Collection

Our White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel release captures the dedication to craftsmanship and the exploration of the unique influence of the Texas Hill Country environment on our whiskey. Post this

"This year our distilling team has used our Wildlife Collection of Single Barrel Bourbons as an opportunity to explore the influences of climate on aging whiskey," says Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO and master blender Heather Greene, who was named as 2023 Master Blender of the Year. "We've closely analyzed structural and qualitative aspects of whiskey matured in other states before coming to Texas for further aging. We then monitor atmospheric conditions, humidity, temperature fluctuations, and differences in positions in both of our rickhouses to determine how that influences flavor extraction and texture of the whiskey. We're dialing in on how to manage barrel aging to get the classic characteristics that whiskey lovers demand. Our White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel release captures the dedication to craftsmanship and the exploration of the unique influence of the Texas Hill Country environment on our whiskey."

"We named our final Wildlife Collection release for the white-tailed deer that is often seen in the Texas Hill Country and frequently grazing on the distillery property," said Milam & Greene Whiskey distillery manager, Rikk Munroe. "Labeling this whiskey as our White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel Bourbon in December is timely as deer hunting season in Texas is underway from November to January. The beautiful and sometimes unpredictable animal is abundant in our state. We encourage drivers to be careful when traveling down Highway 281 during 'rut,' or deer breeding season, as the white-tailed deer can bolt across the highway at the worst times."

The Wildlife Collection: White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel Bourbon

Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection, White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel Bourbon was distilled in Tennessee with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It was barreled in Tennessee on March 8, 2016, where it was aged for six years and eight months. It was then brought to Texas on November 10, 2022, to further age for one year and sixteen days palletized on end, where it rested undisturbed, unrotated, and without climate control on the northside of the Milam & Greene Rickhouse 2 in Blanco, Texas. It was bottled in Texas on November 27, 2023, at 131.2 proof. White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel Bourbon was aged a total of seven years, eight months, and 16 days.

While aging in Texas, this whiskey was exposed to extreme weather such as triple-digit heat, the winter ice storm of February 2023, and drought conditions in one of the driest summers on record. The extreme cold spells and intense heat intensify the interaction between the whiskey and the barrel, imparting a heightened level of deep and intricate wood nuances and earthy undertones not present in previous releases. This dynamic interplay contributes to flavor enhancement as it draws out more robust oak notes and viscosity. Additionally, the process raises the proof, as elevated temperatures combined with high humidity prompt increased ethanol evaporation, while high temperatures coupled with low humidity led to more water evaporation.

White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel is a multi-faceted bourbon with an auburn color. It has deep aromas of maple candy, cherry cordial, brown sugar, damp earth, oak, and shortbread cookies. The palate carries through with notes of dark cherry, cornbread muffin, cola, light oak, "Mary Jane" peanut butter taffy, and a nice, oily viscosity that thoroughly coats the palate. It has a long viscous finish with hints of menthol, gingerbread, and candy corn. This is one of the highest-proof bourbons bottled by Milam & Greene Whiskey and the distilling team recommends adding a measure of water to open the flavors.

Pricing and Availability

The seven years-eight months-16 days-old Milam & Greene White-Tailed Buck Single Barrel Bourbon is the final release of the 2023 Wildlife Collection and will be available for $149.99 only on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room. This single barrel yielded just 259 bottles at cask strength of 131.2 Proof. As a very limited release, once this is gone, it's gone. This edition, which is part of an incredibly fast-selling series to date, is sure to sell out in minutes as each single barrel bourbon before it in the Wildlife Collection has done. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection will benefit Texas Parks & Wildlife.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. 2023 has been a stellar year for Milam & Greene so far, after being named "2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year" at The Ascot Awards followed by Heather Greene being awarded "Master Blender of the Year". The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers. For more information visit: milamandgreenewhiskey.com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact

