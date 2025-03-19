Milam & Greene Whiskey Unleashes Gray Wolf Straight Bourbon

"The Wildlife Collection is gives us an opportunity for us to test how climate impacts the aging of whiskey. The climatic whipsaw over the last three years in Hill Country had a tremendous effect on the final flavors that you just won't get in other locations." Post this

The first release in the 2025 Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection is named for the largest species of the wolf family, which historically hunted the lands where the distillery is now located in Blanco, Texas. Gray Wolf pups are born in Spring, just like this release.

The Wildlife Collection: Gray Wolf Single Barrel Bourbon

This limited cask-strength Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection Gray Wolf Straight Bourbon was distilled at the Green River Distilling Company, in Kentucky, with a mash bill of 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% malted barley. It was barreled on May 18, 2018, and aged in Owensboro, Kentucky for three years, eight months, and 25 days before being transported to Blanco, Texas, and aged for an additional three years and one month on the north side of Milam & Greene Rickhouse 2. Gray Wolf Straight Bourbon was bottled on March 14, 2025, and has plenty of bite at 125.5 proof (62.75% ABV) after aging for a total of six years, nine months, and 25 days.

Gray Wolf is a bold bourbon glowing mahogany in the glass. It has rich aromas of maple bar, coffee cake, creamed corn, fresh mint, and baking spices. It is full-bodied and silky loaded with butterscotch candy, black tea flavors with dill and fresh herbs, peppercorn, and nicely balanced oak. This bourbon has a lengthy, cool finish with notes of German chocolate cake, herbal lozenge, and loads of fresh mint.

Pricing and Availability

Milam & Greene Gray Wolf Single Barrel Bourbon is available for $149.99 only on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room beginning at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Order bottles online for shipping or for pick up at the distillery. With just 284 cask-strength bottles available, this exclusive release is anticipated to sell out quickly. Keep informed about all Milam & Greene Whiskey limited releases by signing up for the newsletter, watching the countdown clock on the website, and following on Facebook and Instagram.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection will benefit the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

About Milam & Greene Distillery

Nestled in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Milam & Greene Distillery is redefining American whiskey with its bold creativity and commitment to craftsmanship. Combining time-honored traditions with innovative techniques, the distillery produces award-winning bourbon and rye that's available in 19 states and counting.

For more information about Milam & Greene and their critically acclaimed whiskies, visit: milamandgreenewhiskey.com.

About Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

Conservation is the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's (TPWF) heartbeat, and they invest in projects that breathe new life into Texas. Since 1991, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation has raised and invested over $240 million to advance Texas' proud outdoor traditions and conserve our state's wildlife, habitat, and natural resources. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's vision is for all Texans to have access to the wild things and wild places in our state, both now and for generations to come. Learn more about their work at www.tpwf.org.

